Owlkids and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada Partner for the 6th Annual National Science Reading Day!

National contest for classrooms and youth ages 3 to 17

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Following five successful years, Owlkids, publisher of Chirp, Chickadee, and OWL magazines, is partnering again with the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) to celebrate the sixth annual National Science Reading Day on Sept. 21, 2022, as part of Science Literacy Week.

Young Canadians ages 3 to 17 and their classrooms are invited to devote a period of the day between Sept. 20 and 22 to science readings — either fiction or non-fiction — as well as to enter a Canada-wide contest. There are over $3,500 in prizes to be won, including five classroom prizes and five individual prizes consisting of magazines and books from Owlkids, 4Canoes, Nimbus Publishing, Adventure Press, Common Deer Press, Annick Press, Orca, Usborne, and Harper Collins Canada.

By celebrating National Science Reading Day, Owlkids and NSERC aim to promote the benefits of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) to children, families, and schools.

"National Science Reading Day has become one of our favourite events!" says Angela Keenlyside, Owlkids Publisher. "Science publications expand horizons, introducing us to deeper understandings of every part of our own world, not to mention worlds beyond! Above all, science is both an answer and a question—even as it helps us comprehend one thing, it always opens up new avenues to explore. What better food for growing minds could there be?"

"Science Literacy Week is about helping us all appreciate the science, discoveries and ingenuity shaping our lives. By fostering a culture of scientific literacy, Canadians will be better equipped to challenge disinformation, think critically, and ultimately better understand the complicated world in which we live," says Alejandro Adem, NSERC President.

For full contest information, please visit owlkids.com/sciencereadingday For the French-language contest, visit jelislascience.com/

About Owlkids:

Owlkids has been publishing award-winning magazines and books for children ages 2 to 14 since 1976. Chirp (ages 3-6), Chickadee (ages 6-9), and OWL (ages 9-13) delight and engage hundreds of thousands of readers every year.

About Science Literacy Week:

Powered by the NSERC, Science Literacy Week is a nationwide back-to-school celebration of books, organizations, and activities that explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) topics. From September 19 to 25, Science Literacy Week 2022 exposes Canadians to a wide range of science literature available in libraries, stores, museums, and science centres.

