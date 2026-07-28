Owen Sound Emancipation Festival invites community members to attend 164th Annual Picnic and Celebration

OWEN SOUND, ON, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- This August long weekend, Owen Sound will see the longest running emancipation festival celebrated for a 164th time! Many generations of families have been celebrating Emancipation Day in Harrison Park with food, music and family activities.

"I hope people use this opportunity to connect with their community and learn more about Black history right here in Grey Bruce," said Mayor Ian Boddy.

The events include a Speaker's Corner, Grey Roots Museum & Archives, on July 31 6-9:30 pm. Join us for a number of special guests, including Carolynn and Sylvia Wilson, Dorothy Abbott and Lesa Walker. Live music by Bobby Dean Blackburn, appetizers and refreshments at the cash bar. $25 admission.

On August 1, the Freedom Walk starts at Grey Roots at 8:30 am, walking together down to the picnic. Then the Emancipation Festival & Picnic will happen at Harrison Park, with live music, vendors, information booths, from 10 am - 4:30 pm. Join us at the Black History Cairn at 11:30 am for the opening ceremony.

On August 2, we will convene at the British Methodist Episcopal Church of Owen Sound for Inspirational Sunday from noon - 3 pm. Musical guests include Rev. Cosmos Dzuda, Bobby Dean Blackburn, David Sereda and the Songsters.

"We have an incredible lineup of musicians and speakers for the entire weekend," shared chair Joan John. "We are very lucky to have such a vibrant community here and many people who travel to Owen Sound to participate in our festival."

The board is thankful for the generosity from funders, sponsors, partners and volunteers, notably the Government of Canada, Bruce Power, TMHC Inc., Ontario Power Generation, Mix 106.5 and 89.3 CFOS, Caribbean Vibrations, Grey County, City of Owen Sound, Grey Roots Museum & Archives, BME Church and the Owen Sound Attack.

Since 1862, descendants of freedom seekers, allies, and community members have gathered in Owen Sound's Harrison Park, Grey Roots Museum & Archives and the BME Church to reflect, reconnect, and celebrate emancipation. The Festival commemorates the British Commonwealth Emancipation Act of August 1, 1834.

More event details are on the website, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Emancipation Festival

For an interview or more information, contact: Morgan Hay, Board Member of Emancipation Festival, [email protected] or [email protected]; 519-377-1875