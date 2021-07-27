Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET) on July 28, 2021. Please see dial-in details within this release, as well as additional details on the Company's website at www.ovintiv.com .

"Our track record of free cash flow generation continued in the second quarter with another $350 million of free cash, bringing us to a total of $890 million year-to-date," said Ovintiv CEO, Doug Suttles. "We also expect to reach our original $4.5 billion net debt target before year-end – one year ahead of our original timeline. This achievement will mark almost $3 billion of net debt reduction since the second quarter of 2020. Our business continues to perform exceptionally well with operational efficiency gains and supply chain management more than offsetting cost inflation year-to-date. Ovintiv is positioned to thrive on the road ahead."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

The Company recorded a net loss in the second quarter of $205 million , or $0.79 per diluted share of common stock. The results included the impact of net losses on risk management of $799 million , before-tax.

, or per diluted share of common stock. The results included the impact of net losses on risk management of , before-tax. Second quarter cash from operating activities was $750 million , non-GAAP cash flow was $733 million and capital investment totaled $383 million , resulting in $350 million of non-GAAP free cash flow.

, non-GAAP cash flow was and capital investment totaled , resulting in of non-GAAP free cash flow. Average total production was 555 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d) and crude and condensate production averaged 201 Mbbls/d.

Total Costs for the second quarter were $12.90 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) and were impacted by an elevated foreign exchange rate of approximately 0.81 US$ /C$ (vs. guidance of 0.75 US$ /C$), as well as higher production taxes due to higher commodity prices.

per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) and were impacted by an elevated foreign exchange rate of approximately /C$ (vs. guidance of /C$), as well as higher production taxes due to higher commodity prices. Second quarter 2021 average realized prices, excluding hedge, were $63.47 per barrel for oil and condensate (96% of WTI), $20.83 per barrel for other NGLs (C2-C4) and $2.75 per Mcf for natural gas (97% of NYMEX) resulted in a total average realized price of $34.20 per BOE.

per barrel for oil and condensate (96% of WTI), per barrel for other NGLs (C2-C4) and per Mcf for natural gas (97% of NYMEX) resulted in a total average realized price of per BOE. Second quarter 2021 average realized prices, including hedge, were $52.39 per barrel for oil and condensate, $18.37 per barrel for other NGLs (C2-C4) and $2.74 per Mcf for natural gas, resulted in a total average realized price of $29.76 per BOE. Ovintiv reported second quarter realized risk management losses of $223 million , before tax.

1. Net debt is a non-GAAP measure Ovintiv defines as long-term debt, including the current portion, less cash and cash equivalents. 2. Throughout this document, crude and condensate refers to tight oil including medium and light crude oil volumes and plant condensate.

New Debt Target Established

During the second quarter, Ovintiv accelerated the timeline to achieve its $4.5 billion net debt target to year-end 2021 from its original target date of year-end 2022. This target represents approximately $3 billion of net debt reduction since the second quarter of 2020.

The Company has set a new net debt target of $3 billion, which it expects to achieve by year-end 2023 and assuming $50 per bbl WTI oil and $2.75 per Mcf NYMEX natural gas prices. Ovintiv expects to meet this target without proceeds from asset sales.

In June 2021, Ovintiv redeemed its $600 million 5.75% senior notes due January 30, 2022. The Company has given notice to redeem its $518 million 3.90% senior notes due November 15, 2021 on August 16, 2021. The combined redemptions represent approximately $1.1 billion of debt repayments, resulting in expected annualized interest savings of over $50 million.

At the end of the second quarter, the balance on the Company's revolving credit facility had been fully paid down and Ovintiv had no commercial paper outstanding. Ovintiv's available liquidity totaled $4.4 billion.

Dividend Increased

On July 27, 2021, Ovintiv's Board declared a dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock payable on September 30, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of September 15, 2021.This represents an increase of approximately 50% from the previous level.

Ongoing Focus on ESG

The Company published full year 2020 ESG metrics on its website today.

Year-over-year highlights include:

14% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity

33% reduction in methane emissions intensity

36% reduction in flaring and venting intensity

10% reduction in total recordable injury frequency

11% reduction in spill intensity performance

"With our $4.5 billion net debt target firmly in sight, we are well positioned to increase our cash return to shareholders with this sustainable increase in our base dividend," said Ovintiv's President and incoming CEO, Brendan McCracken. "We are also furthering our commitment to balance sheet strength by reducing our targeted net debt to $3 billion. This equates to approximately one times net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at mid-cycle prices. Our latest ESG performance demonstrates our commitment to rapidly reducing our emissions in real time. Looking forward, we will maintain our disciplined focus on generating significant free cash and delivering quality returns."

Environmental and Safety Highlights

Metric Measurement 2020 2019 GHG Intensity metric tons CO 2 e/MBOE 18 21 Methane Intensity metric tons CH4/MBOE 0.10 0.15 Flaring & Venting Intensity Gross flared & vented volumes / produced gas 0.7% 1.1% Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) # Recordable Injuries x 200,000 divided by exposure hours 0.19 0.21 Spill Intensity Gross oil, C5+ & produced water bbls spilled / produced oil, C5+ & water Mbbls 0.039 0.044

Ovintiv's full 2020 ESG data disclosure can be found at www.ovintiv.com/sustainability.

Refer to Note 1 Non-GAAP measures and the tables in this release for reconciliation to comparable GAAP financial measures.

Asset Highlights

The Company continued to demonstrate industry-leading capital efficiencies across its Core 3 assets during the second quarter.

Permian

Permian production averaged 126 MBOE/d (82% liquids) in the quarter. The Company averaged three gross rigs, drilled 21 net wells, and had 33 net wells turned in line (TIL).

Permian drilling and completion (D&C) costs have averaged $480 per foot year-to-date and are 11% lower than the 2020 program average. Both drilling and completion efficiency records were achieved in the quarter, including an average drilling cost of $170 per foot, 17% lower than the 2020 average. Among wells rig released in the quarter, the average lateral length drilled was 12,050 feet, approximately 20% longer than the 2020 average. Underpinned by Simul-frac operations, the Company completed 3,500 lateral feet per day and pumped 9.5 million pounds of sand per day on a single pad, its most efficient well set to date. During the quarter, 30 out of the 33 net wells were completed using Simul-frac. Ovintiv also began sourcing in-basin, wet sand from a Howard County mine during the quarter.

Anadarko

Anadarko production averaged 133 MBOE/d (62% liquids) in the quarter. The Company averaged two gross rigs, drilled 16 net wells, and had 22 net wells TIL, of which 21 were operated by Ovintiv.

STACK D&C costs have averaged $430 per foot year-to-date, and are 10% lower than the 2020 program average. During the quarter, 17 wells were completed in the STACK, with two wells drilled and completed for $3.5 million. All the STACK wells were completed using Simul-frac operations, where the Company pumped an average of 150,000 bbls per day, 40% more than the 2020 program average. Ovintiv also achieved a new spud-to-rig release drill time pacesetter of 5.9 days. The team has now recorded faster average drilling times in the STACK for the third consecutive quarter.

In SCOOP, four net Woodford/Caney oil wells were brought on-line in the quarter with an average D&C cost of $5.3 million.

Montney

Montney production averaged 235 MBOE/d (25% liquids) in the quarter. The Company averaged four gross rigs, drilled 18 net wells and had 30 net wells TIL.

Montney year-to-date D&C costs have averaged $410 per foot and are 9% lower than the 2020 program average. All the quarterly wells TIL targeted the volatile oil and liquids-rich condensate fairway of the play with an expected liquids composition of 30-70%. Ovintiv drilled five wells at or below $100 per foot, 20% of the total quarter rig releases. Six wells were drilled faster than the previous pacesetter and all six wells achieved drilling rates greater than 2,050 feet per day.

Base Assets

Bakken production averaged 24 MBOE/d (79% liquids) in the quarter. The company drilled one net well and had two net wells TIL. The two net wells brought online in the quarter exhibited strong production performance, achieving an average 60-day initial production rate of 1,235 bbls of oil per well. D&C costs from 2020 to 2021 have averaged $510 per foot, 14% lower than the 2019 average.

Revised 2021 Guidance

2021 Guidance

Original Revised Post Asset Sales(1) Current (1) Capital Investment ($ Billion) $1.5 $1.5 $1.5 Oil & Condensate (Mbbls/d) 200 190 190 - 195 Other NGLs (Mbbls/d) 80 80 80 - 85 Natural Gas (MMcf/d) 1,550 1,550 1,550 - 1,575 Total Costs per BOE (2)(3) $12.25 - $12.50 $12.25 - $12.50 $12.95 - $13.20

(1) Production volumes have been adjusted for the sale of the Company's Eagle Ford and Duvernay assets which closed in Q2 2021. (2) Total Costs is a non-GAAP measure as defined in Note 1. (3) Increase in Total Costs under current 2021 guidance driven by revised foreign exchange rate assumption of $0.80 US$/CAD$ from $0.75 US$/CAD$ and revised WTI oil price assumption of $65/bbl from $50/bbl.

Capital Investment and Production

(for the three months ended June 30) 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Capital Expenditures (1) ($ millions) 383 252 Oil (Mbbls/d) (2) 148.5 146.5 NGLs – Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d) 52.3 51.8 Oil & Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d) 200.8 198.3 NGLs – Other (Mbbls/d) 85.9 80.1 Total Liquids (Mbbls/d) 286.7 278.4 Natural gas (MMcf/d) (3) 1,607 1,550 Total production (MBOE/d) 554.6 536.6

(1) Including capitalized overhead costs. (2) Primarily tight oil, including minimal medium and light crude oil volumes. (3) Primarily shale gas, including minimal conventional natural gas.

Second Quarter Summary

(for the three months ended June 30) 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 ($ millions, except as indicated)



Cash From (Used In) Operating Activities



Deduct (Add Back): 750 117 Net change in other assets and liabilities (5) (68) Net change in non-cash working capital 22 (119) Current tax on sale of assets - - Non-GAAP Cash Flow (1) 733 304 Non-GAAP Cash Flow Margin (1) ($/BOE) 14.51 6.23





Non-GAAP Cash Flow (1) 733 304 Less: Capital Expenditures (2) 383 252 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (1) 350 52





Net Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax



Before-tax (Addition) Deduction: (205) (4,089) Unrealized gain (loss) on risk management (576) (679) Impairments - (3,250) Restructuring charges (5) (81) Non-operating foreign exchange gain (loss) (4) 50 Gain (loss) on divestitures - - Gain on debt retirement - 11 Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax 380 (140) Income tax expense (recovery) 90 (29) Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) (1) 290 (111)

(1) Non-GAAP cash flow, non-GAAP cash flow margin, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP operating earnings (loss) are non-GAAP measures as defined in Note 1. (2) Including capitalized overhead costs.

Realized Pricing Summary

(for the three months ended June 30) 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Liquids ($/bbl)



WTI 66.07 27.85 Realized Liquids Prices (1)



Oil 51.27 39.70 NGLs – Plant Condensate 55.59 31.37 Oil & Plant Condensate 52.39 37.52 NGLs – Other 18.37 9.01 Total NGLs 32.46 17.78





Natural Gas



NYMEX ($/MMBtu) 2.83 1.72 Realized Natural Gas Price (1) ($/Mcf) 2.74 2.09

(1) Prices include the impact of realized gain (loss) on risk management.

Total Costs

(for the three months ended June 30) ($ millions, except as indicated) 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Total Operating Expenses 1,813 4,785 Deduct (Add Back):



Market optimization operating expenses 784 382 Corporate & other operating expenses - - Depreciation, depletion and amortization 311 493 Impairments - 3,250 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 6 9 Long-term incentive costs 39 25 Restructuring and legal costs 25 81 Current expected credit losses (1) (3) Total Costs (1) 649 548 Divided by:



Production Volumes (MMBOE) 50.5 48.8 Total Costs (1) ($/BOE) 12.90 11.23 Drivers Included in Total Costs (1) ($/BOE)



Production, mineral and other taxes 1.44 0.55 Upstream transportation and processing 7.42 6.44 Upstream operating, excluding long-term incentive costs 2.68 2.86 Administrative, excluding long-term incentive costs, restructuring and legal costs, and current expected credit losses 1.36 1.38 Total Costs (1) ($/BOE) 12.90 11.23

(1) Total Costs is a non-GAAP measure as defined in Note 1. Total Costs per BOE is calculated using whole dollars and volumes.

Debt to Adjusted Capitalization

($ millions, except as indicated) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Long-Term Debt, including current portion 5,314 6,885 Total Shareholders' Equity 3,934 3,837 Equity Adjustment for Impairments at December 31, 2011 7,746 7,746 Adjusted Capitalization 16,994 18,468 Debt to Adjusted Capitalization (1) 31% 37%

(1) Debt to Adjusted Capitalization is a non-GAAP measure as defined in Note 1.

Hedge Volumes as of July 15, 2021

Oil & Condensate Hedges ($/bbl) 3Q 2021 4Q 2021 2022 WTI Swaps Swap Price 30 Mbbls/d $46.37 30 Mbbls/d $46.37 5 Mbbls/d $60.16 WTI 3-Way Options Short Call Long Put Short Put 85 Mbbls/d $53.92 $44.66 $34.79 85 Mbbls/d $53.92 $44.66 $34.79 66 Mbbls/d

$70.18

$60.25

$48.56 WTI Costless Collars Short Call Long Put 15 Mbbls/d $45.84 $35.00 15 Mbbls/d $45.84 $35.00 -

Natural Gas Hedges ($/Mcf) 3Q 2021 4Q 2021 2022 NYMEX Swaps

Swap Price 165 MMcf/d

$2.51 165 MMcf/d

$2.51 200 MMcf/d

$2.67 NYMEX 3-Way Options

Short Call

Long Put

Short Put 1,030 MMcf/d

$3.37

$2.87

$2.50 980 MMcf/d

$3.36

$2.89

$2.50 398 MMcf/d

$3.02

$2.75

$2.00 NYMEX Costless Collars

Short Call

Long Put - - 200 MMcf/d

$2.85

$2.55 NYMEX Short Call Options

Sold Call Strike - - 330 MMcf/d

$2.38 NYMEX Swaption

Swaption Strike - - 165 MMcf/d

$2.51

Price Sensitivities for WTI Oil (1) ($ MM)

WTI Oil Hedge Gains (Losses) by Quarter Period $40 $50 $60 $70 3Q21 56 (10) (106) (224) 4Q21 56 (10) (106) (224) 3Q21 - 4Q21 Total 112 (20) (212) (448) Full Year 2022 318 264 26 (54)

(1) Hedge positions and hedge sensitivity estimates based on hedge positions as at 07/15/2021. Does not include impact of basis positions. Note: Company has additional hedges on ethane, butane and propane not included in the above table.

Price Sensitivities for NYMEX Natural Gas (1) ($ MM)

NYMEX Natural Gas Hedge Gains (Losses) by Quarter Period $2.00 $2.50 $3.00 $3.50 3Q21 43 35 (7) (29) 4Q21 43 35 (7) (28) 3Q21-4Q21 Total 86 70 (14) (57) Full Year 2022 198 38 (139) (372)

(1) Hedge positions and hedge sensitivity estimates based on hedge positions as at 07/15/2021. Does not include impact of basis positions.

Important information

Ovintiv reports in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. Production, sales and reserves estimates are reported on an after-royalties basis, unless otherwise noted. The term liquids is used to represent oil and NGLs. The term liquids-rich is used to represent natural gas streams with associated liquids volumes. Unless otherwise specified or the context otherwise requires, references to Ovintiv or to the Company includes reference to subsidiaries of and partnership interests held by Ovintiv Inc. and its subsidiaries.

NOTE 1: Non-GAAP measures

Certain measures in this news release do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, are considered non-GAAP measures. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for measures reported under U.S. GAAP. These measures are commonly used in the oil and gas industry and/or by Ovintiv to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company's liquidity and its ability to generate funds to finance its operations. For additional information regarding non-GAAP measures, see the Company's website. This news release contains references to non-GAAP measures as follows:

Non-GAAP Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as cash from (used in) operating activities excluding net change in other assets and liabilities, net change in non-cash working capital and current tax on sale of assets. Non-GAAP Cash Flow Margin is a non-GAAP measure defined as Non-GAAP Cash Flow per BOE of production. Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as Non-GAAP Cash Flow in excess of capital expenditures, excluding net acquisitions and divestitures.

is a non-GAAP measure defined as cash from (used in) operating activities excluding net change in other assets and liabilities, net change in non-cash working capital and current tax on sale of assets. is a non-GAAP measure defined as Non-GAAP Cash Flow per BOE of production. is a non-GAAP measure defined as Non-GAAP Cash Flow in excess of capital expenditures, excluding net acquisitions and divestitures. Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) is a non-GAAP measure defined as net earnings (loss) excluding non-recurring or non-cash items that Management believes reduces the comparability of the Company's financial performance between periods. These items may include, but are not limited to, unrealized gains/losses on risk management, impairments, restructuring charges, non-operating foreign exchange gains/losses, gains/losses on divestitures and gains on debt retirement. Income taxes includes adjustments to normalize the effect of income taxes calculated using the estimated annual effective income tax rate. In addition, any valuation allowances are excluded in the calculation of income taxes.

is a non-GAAP measure defined as net earnings (loss) excluding non-recurring or non-cash items that Management believes reduces the comparability of the Company's financial performance between periods. These items may include, but are not limited to, unrealized gains/losses on risk management, impairments, restructuring charges, non-operating foreign exchange gains/losses, gains/losses on divestitures and gains on debt retirement. Income taxes includes adjustments to normalize the effect of income taxes calculated using the estimated annual effective income tax rate. In addition, any valuation allowances are excluded in the calculation of income taxes. Total Costs is a non-GAAP measure which includes the summation of production, mineral and other taxes, upstream transportation and processing expense, upstream operating expense and administrative expense, excluding the impact of long-term incentive costs, restructuring and legal costs, and current expected credit losses. It is calculated as total operating expenses excluding non-upstream operating costs and non-cash items which include operating expenses from the Market Optimization and Corporate and Other segments, depreciation, depletion and amortization, impairments, accretion of asset retirement obligation, long-term incentive costs, restructuring and legal costs, and current expected credit losses. When presented on a per BOE basis, Total Costs is divided by production volumes. Management believes this measure is useful to the Company and its investors as a measure of operational efficiency across periods.

is a non-GAAP measure which includes the summation of production, mineral and other taxes, upstream transportation and processing expense, upstream operating expense and administrative expense, excluding the impact of long-term incentive costs, restructuring and legal costs, and current expected credit losses. It is calculated as total operating expenses excluding non-upstream operating costs and non-cash items which include operating expenses from the Market Optimization and Corporate and Other segments, depreciation, depletion and amortization, impairments, accretion of asset retirement obligation, long-term incentive costs, restructuring and legal costs, and current expected credit losses. When presented on a per BOE basis, Total Costs is divided by production volumes. Management believes this measure is useful to the Company and its investors as a measure of operational efficiency across periods. Net Debt is defined as long-term debt, including the current portion, less cash and cash equivalents. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as trailing 12-month net earnings (loss) before income taxes, DD&A, impairments, accretion of asset retirement obligation, interest, unrealized gains/losses on risk management, foreign exchange gains/losses, gains/losses on divestitures and other gains/losses. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure monitored by management as an indicator of the Company's overall financial strength. Annualized Leverage represents normalized leverage for the period presented, calculated by annualizing Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA using Adjusted EBITDA generated in the period.

is defined as long-term debt, including the current portion, less cash and cash equivalents. is defined as trailing 12-month net earnings (loss) before income taxes, DD&A, impairments, accretion of asset retirement obligation, interest, unrealized gains/losses on risk management, foreign exchange gains/losses, gains/losses on divestitures and other gains/losses. is a non-GAAP measure monitored by management as an indicator of the Company's overall financial strength. represents normalized leverage for the period presented, calculated by annualizing Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA using Adjusted EBITDA generated in the period. Debt to Adjusted Capitalization is a non-GAAP measure which adjusts capitalization for historical ceiling test impairments that were recorded as at December 31, 2011 . Management monitors Debt to Adjusted Capitalization as a proxy for the Company's financial covenant under the Credit Facilities which require debt to adjusted capitalization to be less than 60 percent. Adjusted Capitalization incudes debt, total shareholders' equity and an equity adjustment for cumulative historical ceiling test impairments recorded as at December 31, 2011 in conjunction with the Company's January 1, 2012 adoption of U.S. GAAP.

