Ovintiv Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by a Selling Stockholder

DENVER, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV), (TSX: OVV) (the "Company" or "Ovintiv") today announced that NMB Stock Trust, a Delaware statutory trust (the "Selling Stockholder"), intends to offer for sale 8,400,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value US$0.01 per share, pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Offering"). Ovintiv issued the shares to the Selling Stockholder on June 12, 2023 as part of the consideration for the Company's acquisition of certain upstream oil and gas assets located in the Permian Basin from portfolio companies of funds managed by EnCap Investments L.P.

The Offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the Selling Stockholder. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the Offering. Ovintiv is not offering any shares of common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the Offering. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed.

In addition, the Company announced that the Company intends to repurchase from the underwriter, out of the 8,400,000 shares of common stock that are subject to the Offering, US$53.0 million of the Company's common stock at a price per share equal to the price at which the underwriter will purchase the shares from the Selling Stockholder in the Offering. The Offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the repurchase, but the repurchase is conditioned upon the closing of the Offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will act as the underwriter for this Offering. The shares will be sold in a registered offering pursuant to an effective automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this Offering. A copy of the prospectus relating to the securities can be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212- 902-9316 or by emailing [email protected].These documents may also be accessed by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

