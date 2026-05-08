DENVER, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 25, 2026 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 6, 2026.

Election of Directors

View PDF Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

Each director listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:



Shares For Percent Shares Against Percent Abstain Broker Non-vote Sippy Chhina 219,141,816 99.47 % 1,147,078 0.52 % 302,766 14,710,703 Meg A. Gentle 217,733,017 98.83 % 2,555,580 1.16 % 303,063 14,710,703 Gregory P. Hill 219,958,195 99.85 % 318,726 0.14 % 314,739 14,710,703 Ralph Izzo 217,084,203 98.54 % 3,201,032 1.45 % 306,425 14,710,703 Terri G. King 219,869,206 99.80 % 421,482 0.19 % 300,972 14,710,703 Howard J. Mayson 218,559,824 99.21 % 1,727,532 0.78 % 304,304 14,710,703 Brendan M. McCracken 219,990,062 99.86 % 301,536 0.13 % 300,062 14,710,703 Steven W. Nance 216,320,763 98.19 % 3,965,224 1.80 % 305,673 14,710,703 George L. Pita 219,920,329 99.83 % 366,574 0.16 % 304,757 14,710,703 Thomas G. Ricks 211,920,523 96.20 % 8,363,019 3.79 % 308,118 14,710,703 Brian G. Shaw 217,438,225 98.70 % 2,849,399 1.29 % 304,036 14,710,703

Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Shares For Percent Shares Against Percent Abstain Broker Non-vote 212,529,856 96.66 % 7,328,913 3.33 % 732,891 14,710,703

Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Shares For Percent Shares Against Percent Abstain Broker Non-vote 229,536,390 97.66 % 5,488,534 2.33 % 277,439 0

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304 Media contact: (403) 645-2252

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.