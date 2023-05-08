Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

DENVER, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 23, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 3, 2023.

Election of Director Nominees Listed in the Proxy Statement

Each director nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company.  The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:

Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

Peter A. Dea

168,404,785

5,047,161

130,316

19,755,443

Meg A. Gentle

169,689,545

3,737,410

155,307

19,755,443

Ralph Izzo

171,659,752

1,696,254

226,256

19,755,443

Howard J. Mayson

170,339,842

3,107,225

135,195

19,755,443

Brendan M. McCracken

172,605,556

825,099

151,607

19,755,443

Lee A. McIntire

166,563,086

6,842,816

176,360

19,755,443

Katherine L. Minyard

171,973,771

1,444,588

163,903

19,755,443

Steven W. Nance

172,011,222

1,397,006

174,034

19,755,443

Suzanne P. Nimocks

157,900,679

15,424,515

257,068

19,755,443

George L. Pita

172,022,482

1,389,605

170,175

19,755,443

Thomas G. Ricks

165,904,949

7,505,652

171,661

19,755,443

Brian G. Shaw

170,658,576

2,792,006

131,680

19,755,443


Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

167,308,173

5,820,963

453,126

19,755,443


Advisory Vote on Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation of named executive officers, were as follows:

One-Year

Two-Years

Three-Years

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

170,568,567

127,026

2,498,008

388,661

19,755,443


Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

186,757,581

6,435,087

145,037

0

