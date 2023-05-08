Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

DENVER, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 23, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 3, 2023.

Election of Director Nominees Listed in the Proxy Statement

Each director nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:



Shares For Shares Against Abstain Broker Non-vote Peter A. Dea 168,404,785 5,047,161 130,316 19,755,443 Meg A. Gentle 169,689,545 3,737,410 155,307 19,755,443 Ralph Izzo 171,659,752 1,696,254 226,256 19,755,443 Howard J. Mayson 170,339,842 3,107,225 135,195 19,755,443 Brendan M. McCracken 172,605,556 825,099 151,607 19,755,443 Lee A. McIntire 166,563,086 6,842,816 176,360 19,755,443 Katherine L. Minyard 171,973,771 1,444,588 163,903 19,755,443 Steven W. Nance 172,011,222 1,397,006 174,034 19,755,443 Suzanne P. Nimocks 157,900,679 15,424,515 257,068 19,755,443 George L. Pita 172,022,482 1,389,605 170,175 19,755,443 Thomas G. Ricks 165,904,949 7,505,652 171,661 19,755,443 Brian G. Shaw 170,658,576 2,792,006 131,680 19,755,443



Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Shares For Shares Against Abstain Broker Non- vote 167,308,173 5,820,963 453,126 19,755,443



Advisory Vote on Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation of named executive officers, were as follows:

One-Year Two-Years Three-Years Abstain Broker Non-vote 170,568,567 127,026 2,498,008 388,661 19,755,443



Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Shares For Shares Against Abstain Broker Non-vote 186,757,581 6,435,087 145,037 0

