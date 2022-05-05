Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Each nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent Peter A. Dea 181,052,519 97.67% 4,308,495 2.32% Meg A. Gentle 185,064,734 99.32% 1,257,914 0.67% Howard J. Mayson 185,666,639 99.64% 659,123 0.35% Brendan M. McCracken 185,712,436 99.67% 614,527 0.32% Lee A. McIntire 183,360,724 98.40% 2,964,280 1.59% Katherine L. Minyard 185,471,660 99.54% 856,324 0.45% Steven W. Nance 185,628,545 99.62% 693,631 0.37% Suzanne P. Nimocks 181,941,295 97.64% 4,386,577 2.35% George L. Pita 184,924,251 99.25% 1,396,304 0.74% Thomas G. Ricks 183,234,525 98.34% 3,085,321 1.65% Brian G. Shaw 185,057,328 99.31% 1,268,537 0.68% Bruce G. Waterman 183,560,190 98.51% 2,766,228 1.48%

Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 182,065,279 97.78% 4,123,657 2.21%

Increase Share Reserve of Omnibus Incentive Plan

The results for the increase share reserve of the Omnibus Incentive Plan were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 181,330,791 97.35% 4,922,022 2.64%

Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 202,015,794 97.60% 4,965,334 2.39%

