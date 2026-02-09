OVI Mining Corp. FILES EARLY WARNING REPORT FOR LUX METALS CORP.

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - OVI Mining Corp. (formerly La Pulga Mining Corp.) (the "Company" or "OVI") announces that, on February 6, 2026, it acquired 15,125,477 common shares (the "Shares") of Lux Metals Corp. (TSXV: LXM) ("Lux") at a deemed price of $0.20 per common share. The Shares were acquired in the context of the exercised by Lux of its option to acquire a 100% interest in the La Grande Project pursuant to the terms of an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") entered into between the Company and Lux on November 10, 2025 (the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the Transaction, OVI did not own or control, directly or indirectly, any common shares or other securities of Lux.

Immediately following completion of the Transaction, OVI owns and controls 15,125,477 common shares of Lux, representing approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Lux on a non-diluted basis.

An early warning report in respect of Lux will be filed by OVI with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Lux's issuer profile. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Jean-Félix Lepage by telephone at 438-454-5636 or by email at [email protected].

The securities were acquired by OVI in the context of the business transaction contemplated by the Option Agreement and for investment purposes. OVI may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional common shares or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments of Lux in the open market or otherwise, or dispose of any such securities, depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Lux, and other relevant factors.

About OVI Mining Inc.

OVI Mining (www.ovimining.com) is the new name for La Pulga Mining, a privately-owned exploration stage company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. With 100 per cent ownership of the Corvet Est and Plex properties, OVI combines modern exploration with a commitment to responsible development and strong local partnerships. The Company is advancing its projects toward drill-ready status and plans to seek a listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Cautionary statement on forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "anticipates", "believes", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation the Company's future operations, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

For further information on this news release, please contact: Jean-Félix Lepage, President and CEO, [email protected], 438-454-5636