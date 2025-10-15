OVER 70% OF TRAVELERS ARE EMBRACING THE "JOY OF MISSING OUT" AS THE NEW WAY TO VACATION

-"JOMO" is emerging as the antidote to "FOMO", with travelers trading jam-packed itineraries and sight-seeing marathons for slower, more intentional escapes-

-The Caribbean tops the list for JOMO destinations, offering sun, serenity and space to unplug-

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- After years of "revenge travel" and jam-packed holidays, a new mindset is taking hold and reshaping how people think about vacation: the Joy of Missing Out (JOMO). Unlike tightly packed trips driven by the Fear of Missing Out (FOMO), where travelers raced to check off bucket-list destinations and capture every moment for social media, JOMO embraces a slower, more intentional approach. According to a new survey conducted by YouGov1 on behalf of Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL), over 70% of travelers are moving away from fast-paced sightseeing toward more restorative, meaningful escapes that prioritize personal well-being, flexibility and choice.

NCL is deploying 18 ships to the Caribbean through 2027, including the soon-to-debut Norwegian Luna™ and the new Norwegian Aqua™, sailing from eleven convenient homeports.

FOMO fuels a culture of "doing it all" and often leaves travelers needing a vacation from their vacation (49%). On the contrary, JOMO celebrates the art of doing less, more meaningfully. Although over two thirds of respondents (71%) prioritized ticking off as many landmarks and attractions as possible during their previous vacations, over one third (35%) admitted they returned home feeling more exhausted than refreshed. Now, 77% say they plan their upcoming vacation deliberately to be relaxing and slow-paced, choosing presence over pressure and simplicity over schedules. JOMO travel is not about missing out, it's about opting into what truly matters.

This shift is especially pronounced among travelers fatigued by hustle culture and hyper-connectivity. For the majority (67%), JOMO-style travel is a form of self-care offering the chance to unplug and enjoy life at a slower pace (45%), escape the pressure to "see and do everything" (40%), take time for themselves (38%), embrace spontaneity over fixed plans (34%) and experience nature (32%).

These preferences align closely with what travelers say they value most in a JOMO-style vacation: freedom from obligations (52%), time in nature (48%), and the ability to spend their days at their own pace (39%).

More than half of travelers (54%) agree that cruises offer the ideal environment for a JOMO-style vacation, making them a standout choice alongside spa retreats, beach escapes, and nature-based getaways. The Caribbean (30%) emerged as the leading region for JOMO travel, thanks to its laid-back rhythm, natural beauty, and abundance of opportunities to unwind. With its warm climate, tranquil beaches, and easy access to nature, the Caribbean offers the perfect setting to embrace the joy of missing out--without missing a thing.

"We're seeing a meaningful shift in how people want to travel moving away from rigid travel agendas and toward more intentional and restorative experiences," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "The Joy of Missing Out travel is about choosing what matters most, and at NCL, we make that easy. From thoughtfully designed onboard offerings that invite guests to slow down and savor each moment to our year-round Caribbean voyages that offer the perfect setting to unplug and recharge, we're proud to offer the freedom and flexibility travelers are nowadays longing for."

How NCL Delivers the Ultimate JOMO Travel Experience

As this new mindset takes hold and travelers embrace the Joy of Missing Out, NCL is empowering them to slow down and reclaim their vacation. Not by doing nothing, but by doing less of what's expected and more of what feels meaningful to them. Here's how NCL makes it easy to disconnect and savor every moment.

1. More Freedom, Flexibility and Ways to Unwind

The cruise line offers guests the freedom and flexibility to design their most personalized vacation. Whether it's sleeping in, staying onboard while others head ashore, or spending the day at the Mandara Spa, travelers can choose how much or how little they want to do. With no fixed schedules and no expectations, every moment is theirs to enjoy.

2. Unmatched Caribbean Offering Year-Round

The Caribbean's easy-going rhythm, sun-drenched beaches, and tranquil waters make it the ultimate JOMO destination, where unplugging comes naturally. NCL sails to the region with 18 ships, including the soon-to-debut Norwegian Luna™ and the new Norwegian Aqua™, thoughtfully designed to bring guests closer to the sea and offer more space to relax. The Brand's Caribbean itineraries run throughout 2027, departing from convenient homeports such as Miami, Port Canaveral (Orlando), Fla., New York City, Punta Cana (La Romana), Dominican Republic and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Guests can choose voyages lasting four to fourteen days, each tailored to match their pace and preferences.

3. Private Island Bliss on Great Stirrup Cay and Harvest Caye

NCL's exclusive resort-style private islands, Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Harvest Caye in Belize, are featured on almost every Caribbean voyage. Both destinations offer the ultimate escape to paradise allowing guests to relax on world-class beaches, snorkel in crystal-clear waters or indulge in missing out on the stress of everyday life. Great Stirrup Cay is currently undergoing enhancements catering to the JOMO-travel trend, including Vibe Shore Club, an exclusive adults-only area offering a chicer ambiance with a private bar and premium lounge seating.

4. Onboard Sanctuaries to Unplug and Refresh

NCL's award-winning fleet offers thoughtfully designed spaces that invite guests to take a moment for themselves. The Mandara Spa features not only a full menu of treatments from hot stone massages to rejuvenating facials, but also floor-to-ceiling windows allowing guests to take in restorative ocean views. Vibe Beach Club and Spice H2O are adults-only retreats where guests can lounge in peace, sip cocktails, and enjoy panoramic views with lesser crowds. For quiet reflection or a cozy escape, venues like the Observation Lounge provide serene environments to read, relax, or simply be. Even the Waterfront or Ocean Boulevard encourage mindful strolls close to the sea, making it easy to disconnect from everyday stress and reconnect with yourself.

5. Cruising Made Easy: Dining, Drinks, WiFi and More Included

With NCL's all-inclusive packages, guests enjoy the best value at sea featuring unlimited open bar, specialty dining, high-speed WiFi powered by Starlink, and shore excursion credits. This seamless experience removes the stress of budgeting and planning, allowing guests to focus on what truly matters: recharging, reconnecting, and enjoying the journey.

Moreover, NCL sails to nearly 350 destinations worldwide allowing guests to delve into JOMO-travel beyond the Caribbean.

For more information about the Company's award-winning 20-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

1 The data from this survey is based on online interviews with members of the YouGov panel who had previously agreed to participate. A total of 12,185 individuals were surveyed between September 12 – 23, 2025 across the following countries: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. Of these, 9,658 respondents are classified as travelers - defined as individuals who have traveled within the last 5 years and / or are planning to travel within the next 2 years. In each country, the sample was quota-controlled by age, gender, and region, and the results were subsequently weighted accordingly. The results are representative of the adult population (18+) residing in each respective country.

