Over 30,000 OPS Unified Members Win Largest Wage Increases since 2012!

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - This past weekend, the Ontario Public Service (OPS) Unified Bargaining Team met with the employer and Arbitrator Gerry Lee as part of ongoing Wage Reopener negotiations – a process that was triggered when the Ford government's Bill 124 was deemed unconstitutional.

As a result of successful mediation and arbitration, Arbitrator Gerry Lee issued an Award that includes the largest increases (9.5% across the board spread over three years) that OPS Unified has seen since 2012.

"This Award is a direct result of the unwavering solidarity of OPS Unified members who refused to back down," said OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick. "Their perseverance is what moved the needle in our favour and what enabled to win the largest increases these workers have seen in nearly 12 years!"

The Award issued by Arbitrator Gerry Lee includes across the board wage increases* of:

Year 1 – 2022 – 3%

Year 2 – 2023 – 3.5%

Year 3 – 2024 – 3%

(*Inclusive of the 1% already agreed upon in the signed 2022 Collective Agreement)

The arbitrator also identified several job classes with significant hiring and retention issues related to wage disparity and awarded immediate Special Wage Adjustments.

In addition to these awards, the agreement includes a new dispute resolution process to address wage disparities in other job classifications. Formalizing this new framework is significant as it creates a new mechanism for OPS Unified members in many job classes to push for the gains that they have long been fighting for.

"This government may think that their majority means they hold all the power. But this win is proof that when we build worker power and solidarity, workers have the power to fight for what they deserve. This is just the beginning. We will build on this win and take this energy to the next round of bargaining this year!" added Hornick.

These historic gains will help reverse the harmful impacts of the Ford government's unconstitutional wage restraint legislation that were felt by all OPS Unified members.

The OPS Unified Bargaining Team represents all 30,000 OPS Unified members.

