OVER 18,000 GAMERS WORLDWIDE UNITE TO MAKE VEGGIES THE ULTIMATE POWER-UP IN TOP GAMES - AS FINDINGS FROM KNORR SHOW VEG LAGGING

STREAMS FEATURING WORLD FAMOUS GAMER "NINJA" IGNITE THE GAMING COMMUNITY

LONDON, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- The #ModTheVeg Movement has taken the gaming world by storm, aiming to level up veggies in video games. With over 18,000 gamers from around the globe signing the petition, the movement has really taken off.

Rooted in findings from Knorr, it turned out consistently that in many games veggies fell behind significantly. For example, in one game munching meat gives a +15HP boost while chomping on cabbage delivers just +10HP. In other games the difference is even bigger. A beef steak brings +552HP while a hearty bean stew lies in its wake, only patching up to the tune of +61HP. The findings and the presentation by streamers around the world fired up the gaming community to get them behind the quest for veg equality.

In a series of electrifying twitch streams nearly 1 million viewers were confronted with the reality that it is much harder to survive on veggies alone in-game. However, the streams also showcased exciting mods created by gamers, finally giving veggies the power they deserve.

The gaming community have got behind the movement, taking to the comments boxes to share their thoughts. Players expressed their support for the supercharging movement, exclaiming, 'we are all here for veggies!' with another agreeing that 'them veggie give superpowers'. While others couldn't wait to get their hands of veggie specific mods, saying: "I'm playing this mod first thing when I get home today!". The overwhelming support for veggies was evident as comments like "we love veggies <3" filled the chat. It shows the community's enthusiasm for a more inclusive and rewarding gaming experience and reflects our diet in the real world.

World famous streamer "Ninja" added: "It was a great experience showing off the mods to my community and talking about the disadvantage vegetables have in gaming right now. I'm certain that #ModTheVeg turns some heads and urges the industry to overthink the current situation where other foods are usually a winning factor. I'm so glad my audience was on board and absolutely loved this campaign with all the fun challenges we did. "

Knorr Global Brand Director Niek de Rooij expressed his excitement about the movement's success:

"#ModTheVeg has exceeded our expectations, and we're incredibly excited to see so many gamers around the world having fun with their mods and signing the petition. This movement demonstrates the need for a paradigm shift in how veggies show up in games and in the out of balance eating culture it promotes."

You can still join the movement to level the playing field for veggies. Make vegetables the MVP (most valuable produce) in your gaming inventory. This is not just a mission; it's a gaming revolution aimed at rectifying the injustice against veggies. Get involved by playing the mods and signing the petition, urging the gaming world to make vegetables as exciting and rewarding as other foods in their games!

