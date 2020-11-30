Ovation Science Secures First National Retailer for DermSafe At "Source For Sports" Locations Across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - (CSE: OVAT) (OTC: OVATF) – Ovation Science Inc. ("Ovation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its DermSafe® Hand Sanitizer Lotion is now available in select locations of Source For Sports, a Canadian sporting goods retailer with over 130 locations across Canada.

"We are excited to now have DermSafe available to consumers in multiple provinces across Canada at Source For Sports; a North American sporting goods retailer that focuses on providing expert advice and personalized service to help customers find what fits their game. This distribution of DermSafe is just in time to support a safe back-to-sports environment for everyone during this COVID-19 pandemic," said Mr. Terry Howlett, President of Ovation. "The roll-out of DermSafe to many of the Source For Sports locations across Canada has commenced." He added, "We were very pleased with the enthusiasm we received about DermSafe from Sports Distributors of Canada, a North American buying group representing Source For Sports. They evaluated the product and had it available to their retail locations in Canada within record time. We look forward to continue to expand their distribution of DermSafe and to work closely with the independently owned operators of the Source For Sports locations."

"Source For Sports independent store owners have made safety their top priority since day one of the pandemic" said Donna Finelli, Chief Marketing Officer at Source For Sports. "They quickly implemented curbside pickup, virtual appointments and digital equipment chats to help active families adjust to the 'new normal,' while still allowing them to play and train for the sports they love. In addition to offering new equipment options like hockey full-face shields to replace visors and cages on helmets, they have stocked up on innovative PPE products, like DermSafe's alcohol free hand sanitizer. You can find DermSafe at a number of our stores across the country or at www.sourceforsports.ca."

What Makes DermSafe Unique:

Alcohol Free Hand Sanitizer Lotion: A lotion that does not dry out your hands. Made with chlorhexidine gluconate ("CHG"), DermSafe offers a very different kind of protection. CHG has been trusted by doctors and dentists for over 60 years as an effective defense against a host of germs including both bacteria and viruses.





A lotion that does not dry out your hands. Made with chlorhexidine gluconate ("CHG"), DermSafe offers a very different kind of protection. CHG has been trusted by doctors and dentists for over 60 years as an effective defense against a host of germs including both bacteria and viruses. Proven Science: DermSafe was developed over six years of research and development and uses a unique proprietary drug delivery system Invisicare® to adhere the product to your hands and deliver protection both immediately and over time.





DermSafe was developed over six years of research and development and uses a unique proprietary drug delivery system Invisicare® to adhere the product to your hands and deliver protection both immediately and over time. Authorizations: DermSafe has been listed by Health Canada under approved products: " Disinfectants and hand sanitizers accepted under COVID-19 interim measure " and has two Drug Identification Numbers (DIN) for personal use and personal commercial use.





DermSafe has been listed by Health Canada under approved products: " " and has two Drug Identification Numbers (DIN) for personal use and personal commercial use. Seal of Approval: DermSafe has received the "Seal of Approval" from the Dermatology Review Panel™ ("DRP"). DRP is a panel of Canadian dermatologists that provide an independent review of scientific data for non-prescription products in order to authenticate a product's claims.





DermSafe has received the "Seal of Approval" from the Dermatology Review Panel™ ("DRP"). DRP is a panel of Canadian dermatologists that provide an independent review of scientific data for non-prescription products in order to authenticate a product's claims. Moisturizes As it Protects: Without alcohol and enhanced with coconut oil and delivered by our unique Invisicare® polymer delivery system, DermSafe not only offers protection but also enhances the moisture level in your hands.

Statements have not been evaluated by Health Canada. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For information about DermSafe visit: https://dermsafe.com

For information about Ovation Science products visit: https://ovationscience.com/products/.

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal consumer products including DermSafe, all made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty formulas. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees and now revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular there is no assurance of continued retail sales or expansion of distribution. There are no guarantees of future performance. Ovation Science Inc. cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual results may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Ovation Science Inc.'s control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Ovation disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information to reflect future results, events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



SOURCE Ovation Science Inc.

For further information: INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sebastian Kunyz: [email protected], Phone: 604-684-6730 or Toll Free at 866-684-6730; FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & CORPORATE INQUIRIES: Doreen McMorran: [email protected], Phone: 604-283-0903 ext. 4

Related Links

https://ovationscience.com/

