Outside Looking In (OLI) and Sun Life Mark Third Annual Discovery Week as OLI's Professional Studies Program Reaches 38 Graduates and 27 Paid Internships

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Outside Looking In (OLI), a national Indigenous youth charity supporting young people as they complete high school and pursue meaningful career pathways, has concluded its third annual Discovery Week in partnership with Sun Life. The immersive program brought 13 Indigenous youth together in Toronto for hands–on career education focused on technology, mentorship, and professional skills development. Discovery Week is a cornerstone of OLI's Professional Studies program, complementing the program's year–long mentorship, paid internships, and postsecondary transition support.

Impact at a Glance:

13 Indigenous youth participated in the 2026 Discovery Week, representing various Indigenous communities across Canada, including northern and remote regions

During Discovery Week, youth took part in hands–on learning designed to provide exposure to in–demand career pathways, professional skills development and mentorship from industry leaders

28 Sun Life employees served as committed mentors, supporting Indigenous youth throughout the program

Five global technology partners involved: Sun Life, Kyndryl, IBM, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services

38 Indigenous youth graduates to date through OLI's Professional Studies program, with a second cohort of similar size expected to graduate in June 2026

27 paid internships completed through the Professional Studies program, with 13 additional internships planned during the current program year

As part of the program, Discovery Week supports Indigenous youth as they transition from high school into postsecondary education, training and employment. Through a structured combination of mentorship, paid internships and immersive learning experiences, the program continues to scale its impact while delivering sustained outcomes for participating youth.

For the third consecutive year, participants travelled to Toronto from 10 Indigenous communities across Canada, including northern and remote regions, marking an important milestone in their career journeys and reinforcing the program's growing national reach.

During the week, youth took part in hands–on learning designed to provide exposure to in–demand career pathways, professional skills development and mentorship from industry leaders. Programming included site visits and interactive sessions hosted by Sun Life and its technology partners, offering participants a behind–the–scenes look at careers in technology, data and professional services.

Discovery Week also serves as a lead–in to OLI's upcoming 19th Annual Showcase and live graduation ceremony, where program graduates will be recognized on stage in front of an audience of close to 2,000 attendees. The celebration will feature graduates being serenaded onto the stage by critically acclaimed Indigenous classical guitarist Gabriel Ayala, who has performed at prestigious venues including the Kennedy Center, before receiving their parchments. Graduates will also share the stage with Rebecca Strong, winner of Canada's Got Talent and recipient of the Golden Buzzer and $1 million grand prize, further spotlighting Indigenous excellence and achievement across generations.

"From my 30+ years working in the field of Indigenous professional development, the two distinguishing features of this partnership are the dedicated mentorship structure, where youth engage meaningfully with their mentors, and the immersive experience of Discovery Week, which takes these Indigenous youth out of their very isolated Indigenous communities, to the boardrooms of Bay Street." said Hope Sanderson, CEO, Outside Looking In.

The experience is a critical component of OLI's Professional Studies, which supports Indigenous youth as they transition from high school into postsecondary education, training, and employment. Through workshops, presentations, and small group discussions, participants explored topics such as career planning, emerging technologies, workplace skills, and the diverse pathways available within large organizations.

"Outside Looking In creates spaces where real connection and learning can happen. Throughout Discovery Week, Indigenous youth and Sun Life employees built meaningful relationships and exchanged knowledge that will benefit their careers moving forward," said Allan Porter, Sun Life. "Discovery Week shows what's possible when Indigenous youth are supported with mentorship, opportunity, and genuine connection -- and at Sun Life, we're proud to be part of that impact."

At Sun Life, students engaged with employees across multiple functions to learn about careers in technology, business, and professional services, as well as the skills and education pathways needed to succeed. The visit also highlighted Sun Life's ongoing commitment to reconciliation, inclusion, and supporting Indigenous youth through long–term, community–driven partnerships.

Outside Looking In continues to work with corporate and community partners to create inclusive, culturally relevant learning experiences that remove barriers and open doors for Indigenous youth.

For more information about Outside Looking In and its programs, visit www.olishow.com.

About Outside Looking In

Founded in 2007, Outside Looking In is a nationally registered charitable organization that empowers Indigenous youth through the transformative art of dance, while they pursue education, increase their mental and physical health, and engage in self-expression. For information, visit olishow.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.60 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

To contact Sun Life media relations, please email [email protected]

To contact Sun Life investor relations, please email [email protected]

SOURCE Outside Looking In