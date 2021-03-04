Outdoorsy expands female leadership with key board appointments

"A big part of Outdoorsy's success has come from having strong female leaders around the table," said Outdoorsy's CEO. Tweet this

In addition, Outdoorsy is further bolstering its board with the appointment of Kim Armor as Director and Chairwoman of its Audit Committee. Armor currently serves as Managing Director and CFO at Comcast Ventures where she oversees the company's portfolio of investments and financial operations for the investment group. With extensive experience in businesses in disruptive markets, Armor will bring strong expertise in investments, strategic planning, financial planning and analysis, organizational leadership, operational process, audit, and mentorship to Outdoorsy.

"A big part of Outdoorsy's success has come from having strong female leaders around the table, both through important industry groups such as the Women Leading Travel & Hospitality and our own board," said Jeff Cavins, co-founder and CEO of Outdoorsy. "We're so proud to see Jen on the forefront, leading the industry in its transformative years, and we are thrilled to have Kim join our board and help us in our journey to expand our global position in the RV and outdoor travel industry."

Today's announcement follows the company's appointment of Jillian Slyfield, AON digital practice leader and innovator in the on-demand economy, to its advisory board in September 2020. Among U.S. startups, more than half lack women in leadership positions. In fact, according to Silicon Valley Bank's 2020 Startup Outlook Report , only 41% of tech startups have at least one woman in an executive role, and only 37% have at least one on the board of directors.

About Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy is the largest and most trusted on-demand, RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace on the planet. Founded in 2015, we have offices worldwide in the U.S., Canada, Australia, France and the UK. Our mission is to mobilize the 54+ million idle RVs around the world to ensure everyone has the access, choice, and opportunity to safely enjoy outdoor experiences and empower RV owners to realize life-changing financial benefits. With more than 3.2 million rental days booked and more than 200,000 unique vehicles available to rent in 4,800+ cities across 14 countries, we're here so that you can make the most of your time outside.

