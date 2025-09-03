OUTCROP SILVER EXTENDS HIGH-GRADE AT GUADUAL: 2.35 M OF 3,092 G/T SILVER; THREE-RIG PROGRAM ADVANCING RESOURCE EXPANSION

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") reports new high-grade intercepts from the Guadual vein at its 100%-owned Santa Ana primary silver project in Colombia, including 2.35 metres ("m") of 3,092 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") and 4.95 g/t gold ("Au") (3,463 g/t silver equivalent "AgEq") (see Table 1 and Figure 2). With three rigs now turning, drilling is focused on tightening and extending the emerging high-grade core at Guadual North for potential inclusion in the company's next mineral resource ("MRE") update targeted for early 2026, while continuing to grow the broader Santa Ana vein inventory.
DH493 intercepted 2.35 m of 3,093 g/t Ag and 4.95 g/t Au (3,463 g/t AgEq)
DH495 intercepted 1.30 m of 4,587 g/t Ag and 12.30 g/t Au (5,510 g/t AgEq)
DH486 intercepted 2.76 m of 880 g/t Ag and 1.67 g/t Au (1,006 g/t AgEq)
Multiple drill holes intersected high-grade mineralization, confirming strike and depth continuity in the Guadual North vein system, which remains open in all directions (Figure 3)
"The results from Guadual continue to exceed expectations. Recent drilling has returned record silver-equivalent grades and excellent widths, demonstrating a robust and strongly mineralized system. These results demonstrate potential for significant high-grade silver resource additions to our upcoming MRE," commented Guillermo Hernandez, Vice President of Exploration. "We are especially excited to see the mineralization remain open along strike and at depth. The team is delivering outstanding results, and looking forward to continuing the definition and expansion of this exciting target."
Target
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Estimated True Width (m)
Ag g/t
Au g/t
AgEq1 g/t
Guadual
DH486
198.96
201.72
2.76
1.25
880
1.67
1,006
Incl.
199.64
200.72
1.08
0.49
2,034
3.38
2,288
DH489
100.68
101.58
0.90
0.57
1,508
7.34
2,059
Incl.
100.68
101.18
0.50
0.32
2,457
11.14
3,294
DH491
171.19
171.49
0.30
0.13
1,067
0.99
1,141
DH493
176.08
178.43
2.35
1.66
3,092
4.95
3,463
Incl.
176.08
177.14
1.06
0.75
4,386
3.12
4,620
And
177.69
178.43
0.74
0.52
3,031
9.57
3,749
DH495
236.36
237.66
1.30
0.54
4,587
12.30
5,510
Incl.
236.92
237.66
0.74
0.31
8,022
21.53
9,639
Table 1. Drill hole assay results reported in this release.
Guadual is a prominent vein target in the central part of the Santa Ana project. Structurally aligned NNE–NE and dipping sub-vertically, the vein hosts quartz-sulfide mineralization associated with argentite, pyrite, and galena, typical of Santa Ana's high-grade mineral systems. Surface trenching and prior drilling confirmed a footprint of more than 400 metres, with the Guadual North segment now emerging as a high-grade core area for near-term mineral resource inclusion.
The delineation drilling campaign at Guadual will continue with both step-out and infill drilling designed to define the full extent of the mineralized shoots identified to date, particularly in the Guadual North vein. The current focus is on tightening drill spacing within high-grade zones to meet the requirements for resource estimation, while also extending drilling at depth and along strike to test the continuity of the mineralization. Concurrently, geological and structural modeling is being advanced to refine the interpretation of vein geometries, with grade shell modeling and domain definition already underway. These efforts will feed directly into our internal mineral resource estimate calculations currently underway. Additionally, exploration drilling will assess the potential structural connections between the Guadual, Jimenez, and Aguilar veins, which together form a mineralized corridor exceeding 2 km in length with multiple confirmed high-grade shoots. The outcomes of these steps are expected to provide a robust foundation for a significant expansion of the mineral resources at Santa Ana.
Sample
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Sample Type*
Width
Au g/t
Ag g/t
AgEq1 g/t
Release Date
15681
504789.00
562277.00
971.75
Chip
0.47
885
921
July 5, 2022
15682
504881.00
562356.00
941.01
Chip
5.34
664
1,065
July 5, 2022
15696
504822.05
562330.82
961.55
Channel
0.70
0.45
608
642
July 5, 2022
15836
504943.50
562349.10
942.08
Channel
15.00
0.40
315
345
July 5, 2022
15878
504636.60
562009.30
968.94
Chip
0.20
1.04
311
390
July 5, 2022
15897
504739.30
562076.50
977.86
Chip
0.45
2.61
297
494
July 5, 2022
15898
504681.10
562032.70
968.68
Chip
0.40
4.53
226
567
July 5, 2022
16368
504903.07
562431.73
939.77
Channel
0.20
1.23
400
492
September 11, 2024
16369
504903.25
562431.63
939.61
Channel
0.30
0.71
492
545
September 11, 2024
16370
504922.00
562435.00
937.48
Chip
0.20
2.01
1,328
1,479
September 11, 2024
Table 2. Surface chip and grab sample results in the Guadual vein target from the regional exploration program, including those previously reported and referred to in Figure 1 (see News Releases dated July 5, 2022, and September 11, 2024). * By their nature, grab and chip samples are selective, and the assay results may not necessarily represent true underlying mineralization. Coordinates are UTM system, zone 18N and WGS84 projection.
Hole ID
Hole Code
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Depth (m)
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
DH372
SAGU24DH372
504611.831
562181.878
1024.62
151.48
131
-45
DH374
SAGU24DH374
504611.659
562181.937
1024.41
169.46
131
-60
DH376
SAGU24DH376
504612.588
562182.698
1024.59
159.71
98
-50
DH377
SAGU24DH377
504611.975
562181.706
1024.43
201.16
130
-71
DH380
SAGU24DH380
504601.151
562202.905
1030.30
210.61
102
-60
DH382
SAGU24DH382
504525.146
562060.844
1000.30
140.20
136
-45
DH384
SAGU24DH384
504523.853
562060.777
1001.02
190.19
179
-61
DH387
SAGU24DH387
504449.408
561932.800
982.02
108.50
78
-45
DH445
SAGU25DH445
504771.497
562391.194
963.18
165.20
140
-45
DH446
SAGU25DH446
504771.446
562391.393
963.39
225.85
140
-66
DH448
SAGU25DH448
504772.273
562392.077
963.39
205.74
104
-50
DH450
SAGU25DH450
504812.568
562407.796
953.24
245.66
85
-60
DH452
SAGU25DH452
504749.677
562416.256
957.73
280.41
140
-65
DH455
SAGU25DH455
504863.983
562545.099
980.33
241.09
140
-45
DH456
SAGU25DH456
504863.830
562545.261
980.32
302.36
140
-62
DH458
SAGU25DH458
504863.717
562545.490
980.65
197.51
140
-73
DH460
SAGU25DH460
504748.274
562416.247
958.54
255.42
167
-56
DH462
SAGU25DH462
504754.732
562337.309
997.64
151.18
140
-50
DH463
SAGU25DH463
504754.596
562337.520
997.54
215.49
140
-71
DH480
SAGU25DH480
504750.157
562417.251
957.65
296.26
97
-57
DH482
SAGU25DH482
504749.963
562417.346
957.77
186.21
97
-67
DH484
SAGU25DH484
504750.177
562417.967
956.86
166.42
82
-45
DH486
SAGU25DH486
504750.015
562418.418
958.32
215.18
72
-62
DH489
SAGU25DH489
504864.532
562489.471
967.72
127.00
158
-66
DH491
SAGU25DH491
504864.070
562490.680
968.63
188.67
180
-79
DH493
SAGU25DH493
504864.927
562490.478
968.60
204.82
118
-88
DH495
SAGU25DH495
504862.618
562545.755
980.48
255.72
142
-82
Table 3. Collar and survey table for drill holes and exploratory trenches reported and referred to in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Guillermo Hernandez, CPG-AIPG, Vice-President Exploration at Outcrop Silver. Mr. Hernandez is a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
1Silver Equivalent
Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$1,800/oz for gold, and US$25/oz for silver. Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's metallurgical test work are 97% for gold and 93% for silver (see news release dated August 23, 2023). The equivalency formula is as follows:
QA/QC
Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay for exploration activities. Core diameter is a mix of HTW and NTW depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Santa Ana's core logging facilities in Falan, Colombia to the Actlabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. HQ-NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Canada in Ancaster, Ontario, for ICP-multi-elemental analysis with code 1E3. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted at approximately three control samples every twenty samples into the sample stream, monitoring laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectible contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.
About Santa Ana
The 100% owned Santa Ana project spans over 28,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, encompassing both titles and applications, and is recognized as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia, with mining records dating back to 1585.
Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 1,226 thousand tonnes containing 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent1 at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 966 thousand tonnes containing 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne of silver equivalent1. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and mineralized shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.
The drilling campaign aims to extend known mineralization and test new high-potential areas along the permitted section of the project's extensive 30 kilometres of mineralized trend. The current exploration strategy seeks to establish a clear pathway for substantially expanding the mineral resource. These efforts underscore the scalability of Santa Ana and its potential for substantial resource growth, positioning the project to develop into a high-grade, economically viable, and environmentally responsible silver mine.
About Outcrop Silver
Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.
At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to identify and capitalize on opportunities that enhance shareholder value consistently. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a proven track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is well-positioned to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, making a positive contribution to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop Silver to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop Silver have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop Silver will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.
