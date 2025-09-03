OUTCROP SILVER EXTENDS HIGH-GRADE AT GUADUAL: 2.35 M OF 3,092 G/T SILVER; THREE-RIG PROGRAM ADVANCING RESOURCE EXPANSION

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") reports new high-grade intercepts from the Guadual vein at its 100%-owned Santa Ana primary silver project in Colombia, including 2.35 metres ("m") of 3,092 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") and 4.95 g/t gold ("Au") (3,463 g/t silver equivalent "AgEq") (see Table 1 and Figure 2). With three rigs now turning, drilling is focused on tightening and extending the emerging high-grade core at Guadual North for potential inclusion in the company's next mineral resource ("MRE") update targeted for early 2026, while continuing to grow the broader Santa Ana vein inventory.

Highlights

  • DH493 intercepted 2.35 m of 3,093 g/t Ag and 4.95 g/t Au (3,463 g/t AgEq)
  • DH495 intercepted 1.30 m of 4,587 g/t Ag and 12.30 g/t Au (5,510 g/t AgEq)
  • DH486 intercepted 2.76 m of 880 g/t Ag and 1.67 g/t Au (1,006 g/t AgEq)
  • Multiple drill holes intersected high-grade mineralization, confirming strike and depth continuity in the Guadual North vein system, which remains open in all directions (Figure 3)

"The results from Guadual continue to exceed expectations. Recent drilling has returned record silver-equivalent grades and excellent widths, demonstrating a robust and strongly mineralized system. These results demonstrate potential for significant high-grade silver resource additions to our upcoming MRE," commented Guillermo Hernandez, Vice President of Exploration. "We are especially excited to see the mineralization remain open along strike and at depth. The team is delivering outstanding results, and looking forward to continuing the definition and expansion of this exciting target."

Target

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Estimated
True
Width
(m)

Ag
g/t

Au
g/t

AgEq1
g/t

Guadual

DH486

198.96

201.72

2.76

1.25

880

1.67

1,006

Incl.

199.64

200.72

1.08

0.49

2,034

3.38

2,288

DH489

100.68

101.58

0.90

0.57

1,508

7.34

2,059

Incl.

100.68

101.18

0.50

0.32

2,457

11.14

3,294

DH491

171.19

171.49

0.30

0.13

1,067

0.99

1,141

DH493

176.08

178.43

2.35

1.66

3,092

4.95

3,463

Incl.

176.08

177.14

1.06

0.75

4,386

3.12

4,620

And

177.69

178.43

0.74

0.52

3,031

9.57

3,749

DH495

236.36

237.66

1.30

0.54

4,587

12.30

5,510

Incl.

236.92

237.66

0.74

0.31

8,022

21.53

9,639

Table 1. Drill hole assay results reported in this release.

Guadual is a prominent vein target in the central part of the Santa Ana project. Structurally aligned NNE–NE and dipping sub-vertically, the vein hosts quartz-sulfide mineralization associated with argentite, pyrite, and galena, typical of Santa Ana's high-grade mineral systems. Surface trenching and prior drilling confirmed a footprint of more than 400 metres, with the Guadual North segment now emerging as a high-grade core area for near-term mineral resource inclusion.

The delineation drilling campaign at Guadual will continue with both step-out and infill drilling designed to define the full extent of the mineralized shoots identified to date, particularly in the Guadual North vein. The current focus is on tightening drill spacing within high-grade zones to meet the requirements for resource estimation, while also extending drilling at depth and along strike to test the continuity of the mineralization. Concurrently, geological and structural modeling is being advanced to refine the interpretation of vein geometries, with grade shell modeling and domain definition already underway. These efforts will feed directly into our internal mineral resource estimate calculations currently underway. Additionally, exploration drilling will assess the potential structural connections between the Guadual, Jimenez, and Aguilar veins, which together form a mineralized corridor exceeding 2 km in length with multiple confirmed high-grade shoots. The outcomes of these steps are expected to provide a robust foundation for a significant expansion of the mineral resources at Santa Ana.

Sample

Easting
(m)

Northing
(m)

Elevation
(m)

 Sample
Type*

Width

Au
g/t

Ag
g/t

AgEq1
g/t

Release Date

15681

504789.00

562277.00

971.75

Chip

0.47

885

921

July 5, 2022

15682

504881.00

562356.00

941.01

Chip

5.34

664

1,065

July 5, 2022

15696

504822.05

562330.82

961.55

Channel

0.70

0.45

608

642

July 5, 2022

15836

504943.50

562349.10

942.08

Channel

15.00

0.40

315

345

July 5, 2022

15878

504636.60

562009.30

968.94

Chip

0.20

1.04

311

390

July 5, 2022

15897

504739.30

562076.50

977.86

Chip

0.45

2.61

297

494

July 5, 2022

15898

504681.10

562032.70

968.68

Chip

0.40

4.53

226

567

July 5, 2022

16368

504903.07

562431.73

939.77

Channel

0.20

1.23

400

492

September 11, 2024

16369

504903.25

562431.63

939.61

Channel

0.30

0.71

492

545

September 11, 2024

16370

504922.00

562435.00

937.48

Chip

0.20

2.01

1,328

1,479

September 11, 2024

Table 2. Surface chip and grab sample results in the Guadual vein target from the regional exploration program, including those previously reported and referred to in Figure 1 (see News Releases dated July 5, 2022, and September 11, 2024). * By their nature, grab and chip samples are selective, and the assay results may not necessarily represent true underlying mineralization. Coordinates are UTM system, zone 18N and WGS84 projection.

Hole ID

Hole Code

Easting
(m)

Northing
(m)

Elevation
(m)

Depth
(m)

Azimuth
(°)

Dip
(°)

DH372

SAGU24DH372

504611.831

562181.878

1024.62

151.48

131

-45

DH374

SAGU24DH374

504611.659

562181.937

1024.41

169.46

131

-60

DH376

SAGU24DH376

504612.588

562182.698

1024.59

159.71

98

-50

DH377

SAGU24DH377

504611.975

562181.706

1024.43

201.16

130

-71

DH380

SAGU24DH380

504601.151

562202.905

1030.30

210.61

102

-60

DH382

SAGU24DH382

504525.146

562060.844

1000.30

140.20

136

-45

DH384

SAGU24DH384

504523.853

562060.777

1001.02

190.19

179

-61

DH387

SAGU24DH387

504449.408

561932.800

982.02

108.50

78

-45

DH445

SAGU25DH445

504771.497

562391.194

963.18

165.20

140

-45

DH446

SAGU25DH446

504771.446

562391.393

963.39

225.85

140

-66

DH448

SAGU25DH448

504772.273

562392.077

963.39

205.74

104

-50

DH450

SAGU25DH450

504812.568

562407.796

953.24

245.66

85

-60

DH452

SAGU25DH452

504749.677

562416.256

957.73

280.41

140

-65

DH455

SAGU25DH455

504863.983

562545.099

980.33

241.09

140

-45

DH456

SAGU25DH456

504863.830

562545.261

980.32

302.36

140

-62

DH458

SAGU25DH458

504863.717

562545.490

980.65

197.51

140

-73

DH460

SAGU25DH460

504748.274

562416.247

958.54

255.42

167

-56

DH462

SAGU25DH462

504754.732

562337.309

997.64

151.18

140

-50

DH463

SAGU25DH463

504754.596

562337.520

997.54

215.49

140

-71

DH480

SAGU25DH480

504750.157

562417.251

957.65

296.26

97

-57

DH482

SAGU25DH482

504749.963

562417.346

957.77

186.21

97

-67

DH484

SAGU25DH484

504750.177

562417.967

956.86

166.42

82

-45

DH486

SAGU25DH486

504750.015

562418.418

958.32

215.18

72

-62

DH489

SAGU25DH489

504864.532

562489.471

967.72

127.00

158

-66

DH491

SAGU25DH491

504864.070

562490.680

968.63

188.67

180

-79

DH493

SAGU25DH493

504864.927

562490.478

968.60

204.82

118

-88

DH495

SAGU25DH495

504862.618

562545.755

980.48

255.72

142

-82

Table 3. Collar and survey table for drill holes and exploratory trenches reported and referred to in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Guillermo Hernandez, CPG-AIPG, Vice-President Exploration at Outcrop Silver. Mr. Hernandez is a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

1Silver Equivalent

Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$1,800/oz for gold, and US$25/oz for silver. Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's metallurgical test work are 97% for gold and 93% for silver (see news release dated August 23, 2023). The equivalency formula is as follows:

QA/QC

Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay for exploration activities. Core diameter is a mix of HTW and NTW depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Santa Ana's core logging facilities in Falan, Colombia to the Actlabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. HQ-NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Canada in Ancaster, Ontario, for ICP-multi-elemental analysis with code 1E3. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted at approximately three control samples every twenty samples into the sample stream, monitoring laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectible contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana project spans over 28,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, encompassing both titles and applications, and is recognized as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia, with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 1,226 thousand tonnes containing 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent1 at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 966 thousand tonnes containing 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne of silver equivalent1. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and mineralized shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The drilling campaign aims to extend known mineralization and test new high-potential areas along the permitted section of the project's extensive 30 kilometres of mineralized trend. The current exploration strategy seeks to establish a clear pathway for substantially expanding the mineral resource. These efforts underscore the scalability of Santa Ana and its potential for substantial resource growth, positioning the project to develop into a high-grade, economically viable, and environmentally responsible silver mine.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to identify and capitalize on opportunities that enhance shareholder value consistently. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a proven track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is well-positioned to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, making a positive contribution to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

Ian Harris
Chief Executive Officer

Ian Harris
Chief Executive Officer
+1 604 638 2545
[email protected]
www.outcropsilver.com

Kathy Li
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 778 783 2818
[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop Silver to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop Silver have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop Silver will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.

