Outcrop Recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Outcrop Gold Corp. (TSXV: OCG) (OTCPK: MRDD.F) (DE: MRG1) ("Outcrop") is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2021 TSX Venture 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Outcrop was ranked fourth in the Mining Sector with a market cap increase of 1,381% and a share price increase of 392% in 2020.

The TSX Venture 50 is an annual program showcasing the top performing listed companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. Winners were selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2020. A brief video on Outcrop highlighting this achievement can be found at www.tsx.com/venture50 and by clicking the link below:

TMX Interview with Outcrop President and CEO Joe Hebert

"We are honoured to be recognized by the TSX Venture as a top 10 Company in our sector", commented Joe Hebert, President and CEO of Outcrop. "We have worked hard to deliver value through drilling multiple discoveries during 2020 at Santa Ana in Colombia. In 2021, we look forward to establishing Santa Ana as a world-class silver district, advancing other projects in our portfolio and continuing to leverage the excellent platform provided to us by the TSX."

About Outcrop Gold

Outcrop is a hybrid prospect generator active in Colombia acquiring gold and silver exploration projects with world-class discovery potential. Outcrop performs its own grass roots exploration and then employs a joint venture business model on its projects to maximize investor exposure to discovery and minimize financial risk. Outcrop has seven primary projects in Colombia. While Outcrop's other projects are available for joint venture, Outcrop will continue to drill and de-risk the Santa Ana high-grade silver project.

Joseph P Hebert, Chief Executive Officer
+1 775 340 0450
[email protected]
www.outcropgoldcorp.com



