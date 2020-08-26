Outcrop Drills Thicker Veins Beneath Megapozo Workings And Identifies Bulk Mineralized Zones

Megapozo drilling successful in reaching thicker unmined massive sulfide veins and sulfidic hydrothermal breccia at depth with assays pending on five holes.





One-hundred percent success rate of targets providing three high-grade shoots to date.





Desktop calculation for Roberto Tovar indicates straight-line dilution of a three vein package including intervening wall rock provides up to 18 metres at 450 equivalent g Ag/t.

Outcrop was successful in drilling below numerous workings at the Megapozo target by drilling below the surveyed depths of a historic production shaft. It appears that there are no workings below the bottom of the shaft at 108 metres, and unmined vein packages are preserved in current drilling. Shallow drilling in Megapozo cut narrow residual unmined veins up to 1.0 metre-wide but also historic workings from 1.1 to 3.5 metres in intercept widths. Current drilling has intercepted numerous veins up to 2.7 metres wide with assays pending for five holes. Core photos 1-4 illustrate textures and strong sulfides within these veins.

At Megapozo, drilling will follow the Paraiso veins for an additional distance of 300 metres to the southeast to test the intersection of the northwest low-angle Paraiso veins with the north-south and high-angle Santa Ana veins. If the Santa Ana veins are intercepted at the southeastern projection of the Paraiso veins, then drilling will verge south onto a new target, Roberto Tovar North.

A second drill rig will test the El Dorado target which is ready to drill and well supported by anomalous soils and five follow up trenches that define an inferred high-grade shoot over 200 metres at surface. El Dorado provides the same target footprint as the La Ivana discovery located 500 metres to the east. The El Dorado trenches as previously reported, show ten samples greater than 1.0 g Au/t. These samples range from 1.44 to 180 g Au/t with an average of 41.1 g Au/t. Silver values range from 30 to 1,500 g Ag/t. The average width of ten samples is 1.56 metres. Comparing surface sampling to correlated drill intercepts, silver values are attenuated in the surficial oxide zone.

"The success of drill targets at Santa Ana is dramatic", remarks Outcrop CEO Joseph Hebert. "So far we are three for three in identifying high-grade intercepts from targets. We continue to quickly and efficiently add to the count of high-grade shoots on the project as we predicted, showing the continued potential of the project."

Core in the Paraiso vein at Megapozo shows abundant hydrothermal breccia and indicate that three or more phases of mineralization are contributing to the bonanza grades common on the Santa Ana project. Each of the phases of mineralization appear to contribute metal-bearing sulfides to the vein and locally to adjacent wall-rock.

Vein Packages as Bulk Mineralized Zones

Santa Ana is a system of intersecting high and low-angle veins. The typical occurrence is packages of three parallel veins. Where these veins are high-angle, they are close-spaced with three veins within an interval of less than 20 metres. Outcrop has done some preliminary desktop calculations of composited grades of vein and internal wall rock in the Roberto Tovar target of up to 18 metres at 450 equivalent g Ag/t diluted grades.

Outcrop refers to these areas in the overall narrow vein system as "Bulk Mineralized Zones". The occurrence of these zones is expected especially in the high-angle vein packages in the vein system and may contribute significantly to average widths of mineralization.

QA/QC

Core samples were sent to ALS Chemex in Medellin for preparation and then to ALS Chemex in Toronto for analysis, with approximately three control samples inserted (one blank, one standard and one field duplicate for each twenty samples). The samples were analyzed for gold using standard fire-assay on a 50-gram sample with a gravimetric finish. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia (ME-MS41) or four acid (ME-MS61) digestion. Comparison to control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectible contamination.

About Santa Ana Project

The Santa Ana project comprises over 25,000 ha located in northern Tolima Department, Colombia, 190 km from Bogota. The project consists of five regional scale parallel vein systems across a trend 12 kilometres wide and 30 kilometres long. The Santa Ana project covers a significant part of the Mariquita District where mining records date to at least 1585. The Mariquita District is the highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia, with historic silver grades reported to be among the highest in Latin America from dozens of mines.

Historic mining depths support a geologic and exploration model for composite mesothermal and epithermal vein systems having mineralization that likely extends to great depth. At Santa Ana it is unlikely that there is sharp elevation restriction common to high-grade zones in many epithermal systems with no mesozonal component.

At the core Santa Ana target, located at the northern extent of just one of the regional vein systems, at least eleven principle vein zones are recognized that cumulatively provide up to 14 km of cumulative strike length – La Ivana (La Porfia vein system), Roberto Tovar (Royal Mines, including the Santa Ana vein system), El Dorado, Morales, Pollera, Guanabanera, San Antonio, Palomos, Murillo, Culebra and Megapozo (El Paraiso vein system). The zones commonly each contain multiple parallel veins. The veins can show both high-grade silver and high-grade gold mineralization and may be both low and high angle depending on local controls.

About Outcrop Gold

Outcrop is a hybrid prospect generator active in Colombia acquiring gold and silver exploration projects with world-class discovery potential. Outcrop performs its own grass roots exploration and then employs a joint venture business model on its projects to maximize investor exposure to discovery and minimize financial risk. Outcrop has seven primary projects in Colombia with three at an advanced stage of exploration. Outcrop will conduct focused drilling on flagship properties such as Santa Ana to create its own catalysts for value creation.

Qualified person

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Joseph P Hebert, a qualified person as defined in NI43-101 and President and Chief Executive Officer of Outcrop.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Joseph P Hebert, Chief Executive Officer

+1 775 340 0450

[email protected]

www.outcropgoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential", "we believe", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Outcrop Gold Corp.

For further information: Mars Investor Relations, +1 416 888 4219, [email protected]