Outcrop Begins Trading on the OTCQX

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Outcrop Gold Corp. (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG1) ("Outcrop") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, a top-tier public market in the United States, and its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "OCGSF". Outcrop will continue to trade on the TSX Venture exchange in Canada, as its primary listing under the symbol "OCG".

"We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQX Market which will enhance Outcrop's visibility and provide a more efficient platform for U.S. silver investors," comments Joe Hebert, Chief Executive Officer.

About Outcrop Gold

Outcrop is a hybrid prospect generator active in Colombia acquiring gold and silver exploration projects with world-class discovery potential. Outcrop performs its own grass roots exploration and then employs a joint venture business model on its projects to maximize investor exposure to discovery and minimize financial risk. Outcrop has seven primary projects in Colombia. While Outcrop's other projects are available for joint venture, Outcrop will continue to drill and de-risk the Santa Ana high-grade silver project.

Joseph P Hebert, Chief Executive Officer Mars Investor Relations +1 775 340 0450 +1 647 557 6651 [email protected] [email protected] www.outcropgoldcorp.com



