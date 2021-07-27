Outback Applies for Additional Exploration Licence; Yeungroon Property

"This newly available Exploration Licence is strategically centered on an eight kilometer corridor along the prospective Avoca Fault system and is contiguous with our existing Yeungroon licenses. This corridor contains numerous historic workings centered on gold-bearing quartz-reefs. These documented gold occurrences are hosted in prospective rocks of the Bendigo zone. Once granted, the new Exploration Licence will be systematically evaluated," commented Chris Donaldson, CEO.

Exploration Licence Application

Exploration licence (EL007701) comprises 3,700 hectares centered on the regionally prospective Avoca Fault system.

EL007701 covers numerous reef-hosted gold occurrences over a 3 km north-south trend.

Once granted, a thorough geological mapping, prospecting and soil sampling program will commence.

Based on a review of all property and regional geological and geophysical data, numerous target areas were defined across the property (see OZ news release dated June 28th, 2021). Many of these key targets are proximal to- and associated with the Avoca Fault system and associated splays (e.g., Golden Jacket; Figure 1). The area underlying EL0077001 was highlighted as it covers a significant section of the Avoca Fault system with numerous, reef-hosted gold occurrences hosted in Bendigo Zone rocks (Figure 1). Once granted, all occurrences will be systematically evaluated, and the entire Exploration Licence will be the focus of a geological mapping and geochemical sampling program. The application has been registered with the Earth Resources branch of the Victorian state government.

Figure 1. Map of the existing Yeungroon tenements and the location of EL0077001 in relation to existing target areas; Golden Jacket and Wedderburn. Note: Au production values are historic estimates (see references below).

Yeungroon Property

The 698 km2 Yeungroon property is transected by the north-trending, crustal-scale Avoca fault, which separates the western Stawell zone from the Eastern Bendigo zone. The western side of the Yeungroon property contains the historic Golden Jacket hard-rock reef mine associated with the regional-scale, northwest-trending Golden Jacket fault. Historic mining records indicate the Golden Jacket mine produced quartz-rich ore with grades of up to 250 grams per tonne gold (Bibby and More, 1998) however, the vertical and lateral extent of mineralization has yet to be tested by drilling.

The eastern side of the project is underlain by Ordovician rocks of the Castlemaine group and comprises the northern extent of the Wedderburn Goldfield, where numerous small-scale, historic alluvial and hard-rock mines are located (Figure 1).

Community Engagement

Outback recognises the importance of open and honest community engagement in all our exploration activities. We approach all our exploration activities in a sustainable manner and ensure our activities comply with the Victorian Code of Practice for Mineral Exploration. As such, community consultation with local landowners has commenced.

Data Verification and National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Some data disclosed in this news release is historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), have verified the data, and, therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on such data. In some cases, the data may be unverifiable. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company's property. The technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Outback Goldfields Corp.

Outback Goldfields Corp. is a well financed exploration mining company holding a package of four highly prospective gold projects located proximate and adjacent to the Fosterville Gold Mine in Victoria, Australia. The initial Phase 1 exploration program is now underway on three of the four company properties. The Goldfields of Victoria, Australia is in the midst of a modern-day gold rush and is home to some of the highest grade and lowest cost mining in the world.

Chris Donaldson, CEO and Director

