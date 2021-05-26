Out-of-this-world astro-tourism experiences launched on the eve of May's supermoon

DOHA, Qatar, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) has launched exclusive astro-tourism experiences in partnership with premium tour operator Gulf Adventures, brightening up stargazers' travel plans when borders re-open. Visitors can enjoy a whole lot of space under the breathtaking night sky of the desert. With excellent visibility, the Qatari desert provides a truly unique setting to learn about the stars, guided by an astronomer.

The unique "Arabian Nights" packages are available to book now through Gulf Adventures and are redeemable until 30 April 2022. There are four new experiences to choose from, from camping under the stars, to being escorted from a luxury hotel to a moonlit excursion.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar National Tourism Council Berthold Trenkel said: "Qatar's desert is a perfect spot for astronomy enthusiasts to observe the dark and starry skies. The packages will make for unforgettable experiences that travel-lovers can look forward to when we welcome them back to the country. This dazzling new addition will add to a multitude of activities visitors can enjoy in our diverse and unique country."

The immersive desert experiences are perfect for adventure seekers and those looking for a romantic getaway. From the peaks of the Qatari dunes, visitors will see the desert like never before. The exclusive tours include a magical moon-lit camel safari and a traditional Bedouin BBQ prepared by a chef. Dinner will be followed by a deep exploration into the starry desert skies in a one-to-one stargazing session with an astronomer.

The experiences cater to guests opting for a five-star hotel at the majestic Marsa Malaz Kempinski and those who prefer to camp outside and be at one with the desert skies. Guests choosing to sleep beneath the stars can select an Arabian-style royal tent at Regency Sealine Camp, which offers modern facilities in the heart of the desert landscape. The impressive site overlooks Khor al Adaid, also known as the Inland Sea, which is a recognised UNESCO site.

The packages can be accompanied by cultural trips to unique heritage sites such as Al Zubarah Fort or the Souq Waqif, an authentic Middle Eastern marketplace. Alternative dining options include the spectacular Torch 360 restaurant, which offers panoramic views of the Doha skyline.

The packages are in line with the Qatar Clean programme to protect visitors from COVID-19, and measures will be in place to adhere to government guidelines.

For those wanting to experience the distinctive beauty of the desert skies and familiarise themselves with the country's rich culture, the Arabian Nights packages are the perfect treat. To find out more information on the packages and how to book, please visit https://qatarjourneys.com/.

About Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC)

Qatar National Tourism Council's mission is to firmly establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment.

QNTC's work is guided by the Qatar National Tourism Sector Strategy (QNTSS), which seeks to diversify the country's tourism offering and increase visitor spending.

Since launching QNTSS, Qatar has welcomed over 14 million visitors. The economic impact of the tourism sector in Qatar is becoming increasingly visible, with the government designating tourism in 2017 a priority sector in pursuit of a more diverse economy and more active private sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa

Twitter: @NTC_Qatar

LinkedIn: Qatar National Tourism Council

Arabian Nights packages:

Option 1 - USD $1,255 per person

MARSA MALAZ KEMPINSKI

Two-night stay in DBL sharing Pearl View room on BB

DESERT MOON-LIT CAMEL SAFARI, 15:00-22:00 hours

Pick-up from the hotel at 15:00 hrs

An hour drive all the way to the desert,

Stop at the sealine area to deflate the tyres

45-minute desert dunes safari with a stop at the high dunes in the middle of the desert where camel safari begins

Camel safari all the way to the Gulf Adventures camp

BBQ dinner buffet

Stargazing assisted by Astronomer

Drop-off back to Doha hotel at 22:00 hours

Option 2 - USD $1,395 per person

REGENCY SEALINE DESERT RESORT

One-night stay in DBL sharing Royal Tent on BB including return transfers.

DESERT MOON-LIT CAMEL SAFARI,

Pick-up from the hotel at 15:00 hours

An hour drive all the way to the desert

Stop at the sealine area to deflate the tyres

45-minute desert dunes safari with a stop at the high dunes in the middle of the desert where camel safari begins.

Camel safari all the way to the Gulf Adventures camp

BBQ dinner buffet

Stargazing assisted by Astronomer

Overnight at Regency Sealine Resort

Drop-off back to Doha hotel at 10:00 hrs

NOTE: ABOVE PACKAGE IS VALID ONLY UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2021

Option 3 - USD $1,611 per person (Min. 2 pax)

OVERNIGHT STAY AT THE GULF ADVENTURES CAMP

Pick-up from the hotel at 15:00 hours

An hour drive all the way to the desert,

Stop at the sealine area to deflate the tyres

45-minute desert dunes safari with a stop at high dunes in the middle of the desert where camel safari begins

Camel safari all the way to the Gulf Adventures camp

BBQ dinner buffet

Stargazing assisted by Astronomer

Enjoy the camp facilities.

Breakfast next day morning

Drop-off back to Doha hotel at 08:00 hours

AL ZUBARAH VISIT, 09:00-16:00 hour

Pick up from the hotel at 09:00 hours

One and a half-hour drive to the location

Stop at Al Zubarah

Tour assisted by a guide explaining the local culture and importance of the Moon in Pearl diving.

Set menu lunch to be served at the local restaurant

Drop-off back to the hotel at 16:00 hours

Option 4 - USD $1,365 per person (Min. 2 pax)

OVERNIGHT STAY AT THE GULF ADVENTURES CAMP

Pick-up from the hotel at 15:00 hours

An hour drive all the way to the desert,

Stop at sealine area to deflate the tyres

45-minute desert dunes safari with a stop at high dunes in the middle of the desert where camel safari begins

Camel safari all the way to the Gulf Adventures camp

BBQ dinner buffet

Stargazing assisted by Astronomer

Enjoy the camp facilities.

Breakfast next day morning

Drop-off back to Doha hotel at 08:00 hours

SOUQ TOUR AND DINNER AT THE TORCH 360 RESTAURANT, 15:00-21:00 Hours

Pick-up from the hotel at 15:00 hours

Drive all the way to Souq Al Wakra

Tour at Wakra Souq Waqif briefed by guide

Back to Doha Souq Waqif

Tour at Souq Waqif explaining local culture and history by guide

Drive to Sports city

Stop at the Torch Hotel for a set menu dinner at Torch 360 restaurant

Drop-off back to Doha hotel at 21:00 hrs

