OurPact Reinstated to iOS App Store

Number One Parental Control App Once Again Available for Cross-Platform Management

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- OurPact , the top-rated parental control platform, today announced its reinstatement to the iOS App Store after a period of removal, during which Apple reviewed its policies on all parental control apps. Despite initially citing data concerns as the reason for these removals, OurPact has been thoroughly reviewed by the Apple team and confirmed to pose no data security risk to children's devices. The return of OurPact's parent and child applications to the iOS App Store restores the software's cross-platform availability.

"This is a major milestone, not only for our team and industry, but for iOS families everywhere," said Amir Moussavian, Founder and CEO of OurPact. "Screen time is an epidemic, and parents need innovative solutions to counteract its impact. We're excited to work alongside Apple in this space and to continue progressing alongside the technology we're helping families manage."

Aside from offering cross-platform management for iOS, Android, and the Web, OurPact has a number of key differentiators over Apple's own Screen Time, including the ability to control app access individually and to set unlimited block schedules. OurPact also has gained popularity among parents for being easy to use and addressing multiple parenting challenges – app management, location monitoring, web filtering – all from one comprehensive dashboard.

At the time of removal, OurPact had several features in development, which will be rolling out in the coming months. In the meantime, OurPact is returning to the App Store with its full suite of features:

App Rules and Blocking : Block or grant access to apps at-a-touch or automatically through recurring schedules (eg. bedtime or school hours). Apps can be set to Always Blocked, Always Allowed, or Blocked by OurPact, allowing parents to differentiate between low- and high-value applications

: Block or grant access to apps at-a-touch or automatically through recurring schedules (eg. bedtime or school hours). Apps can be set to Always Blocked, Always Allowed, or Blocked by OurPact, allowing parents to differentiate between low- and high-value applications Allowance : Define daily screen time limit for children to manage independently, during permitted time slots

: Define daily screen time limit for children to manage independently, during permitted time slots Web Filter : Allows parents to block adult content on all web browsers, define URL white- and blacklists and set device-level restrictions on iOS

: Allows parents to block adult content on all web browsers, define URL white- and blacklists and set device-level restrictions on iOS Location Monitoring & Alerts : Monitor location in real-time and receive alerts when children enter or leave specified places (e.g. school, home, or soccer practice)

: Monitor location in real-time and receive alerts when children enter or leave specified places (e.g. school, home, or soccer practice) App Install Alerts : Automatic alerts if your child installs a new app on their device

: Automatic alerts if your child installs a new app on their device Text Blocking: OurPact is the only parental control allowing both iMessage and SMS blocking

OurPact is available for installation in the iOS App Store and for Android users via Google Play . To learn more about OurPact, visit www.ourpact.com .

About OurPact

OurPact is the flagship product for San Diego-based software company Eturi, Corp. The application first rose to popularity with a suite of screen-time management features, allowing parents to customize screen time management for individual children's devices at any time, and from anywhere. Eturi is currently developing other parental control solutions to supplement OurPact's functionality. Parents can sign up for OurPact through the iOS App Store, Google Play Store, or at OurPact.com .

