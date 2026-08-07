Our Primary Purpose Podcast Returns with New Conversations About Alcoholics Anonymous

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Alcoholics Anonymous World Services (AAWS) has announced that Season 2 of Our Primary Purpose, the official podcast from the General Service Office (GSO) of Alcoholics Anonymous for the U.S. and Canada, is now streaming on major podcast platforms. Building on the success of its inaugural season, the new 8 episodes continue to offer listeners an engaging, behind-the-scenes look at Alcoholics Anonymous while serving as an informative resource for anyone interested in learning more about the Fellowship.

Designed for both A.A. members and the general public, Our Primary Purpose explores how Alcoholics Anonymous carries its message of recovery through interviews, conversations, and stories that highlight the Fellowship's history, principles, and ongoing work. Season 2 offers valuable insights for professionals, families, media members, and anyone seeking a better understanding of A.A. and its mission.

This season features a wide range of topics, including:

How A.A. cooperates with professionals while maintaining its tradition of no affiliation.

Stories from the General Service Office Archives that bring A.A.'s history to life.

Conversations about carrying the message in diverse communities and through modern communication efforts.

A light-hearted radio drama that takes a fun, engaging look at the principles that keep A.A. united.

Season 2 of Our Primary Purpose is available now on most major podcast streaming platforms. Listeners are encouraged to subscribe, share episodes with friends and colleagues, and explore the series as a trusted resource for learning more about Alcoholics Anonymous.

For more information about the podcast, including episode descriptions and listening links, visit the GSO podcast webpage or contact the GSO team at [email protected].

Founded in 1935, Alcoholics Anonymous is an effective and enduring program of recovery that has changed countless lives and is committed to making its program of recovery available to anyone who reaches out for help with a drinking problem.

To find a local A.A. meeting, contact a local A.A. office or visit aa.org/meeting-guide-app to learn about the Meeting Guide app and how to use it.

*Note: While much of the content produced by AAWS for the U.S. and Canada is available in English, French, and Spanish, this podcast is English-language only.*

Contact: Public Information Desk

[email protected]

(212) 870-3119

SOURCE Alcoholics Anonymous World Services, Inc.