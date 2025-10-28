Ottawa and the four biggest provinces have spent (or foregone revenues) of at least $158 billion to create at most 68,000 "clean" jobs since 2014

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Despite the hype of a "clean" economic transition, governments in Ottawa and in the four largest provinces have spent or foregone revenues of more than $150 billion (inflation-adjusted) on low-carbon initiatives since 2014/15, but have only created, at best, 68,000 clean jobs, according to two new studies published by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

"Governments, activists and special interest groups have been making a lot of claims about the opportunities of a clean economic transition, but after a decade of policy interventions and more than $150 billion in taxpayers' money, the results are extremely underwhelming," said Elmira Aliakbari, director of natural resource studies and co-author of The Fiscal Cost of Canada's Low-Carbon Economy.

The study finds that since 2014/15, the federal government and provincial governments in the country's four largest provinces (Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia) combined have spent and foregone revenues of $158 billion (inflation adjusted to 2024 dollars) trying to create clean jobs, as defined by Statistics Canada's Environmental and Clean Technology Products Economic Account.

Importantly, that cost estimate is conservative since it does not account for an exhaustive list of direct government spending and it does not measure the costs from Canada's other six provinces, municipalities, regulatory costs and other economic costs because of the low-carbon spending and tax credits.

A second study, Sizing Canada's Clean Economy, finds that there was very little change over the 2014 to 2023 period in terms of the share of the total economy represented by the clean economy. For instance, in 2014, the clean economy represented 3.1 per cent of GDP compared to 3.6 per cent in 2023.

"The evidence is clear--the much-hyped clean economic transition has failed to fundamentally transform Canada's $3.3 trillion economy," said study co-author and Fraser Institute senior fellow Jock Finlayson.

