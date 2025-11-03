OTT Pay Enhances its All-in-One Smart Terminal, Adds UnionPay, Discover, and Diners Club to its Payment Acceptance

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - OTT Pay, a leading end-to-end payment gateway, announces the launch of the OTT Pay Plus App 12 in 1. The release includes significant updates to OTT Pay's current platform, including enhancements to shift reporting and, most notably, the addition of UnionPay Card, Discover, and Diners Club payment acceptance.

Facilitating new payment methods marks another milestone in OTT Pay's journey towards bringing a larger World of Payments™ to the global market. OTT Pay's All-in-One Smart Terminal now accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Interac, Discover, Diners Club, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Union Pay, and JCB (Japan).

"Our mission is to make it easier for businesses to sell in more places by letting more people pay how they prefer," said Carl Cai, CEO at OTT Pay. "This launch represents a major step forward in removing payment friction for merchants while opening up to new global markets."

According to OTT Pay, the product will reduce the need for multiple payment devices and support a broader range of consumer preferences, particularly among international customers.

"More than half of consumers will abandon a purchase if their preferred payment method isn't available," added Irfan Shah, SVP Acquiring. "With our enhanced All-in-One Smart Terminal, businesses are ready to meet those expectations both domestically and internationally."

With the launch of the OTT Pay Plus App 12 in 1, OTT Pay continues to support businesses with practical, secure, and flexible payment solutions. As the payment landscape evolves, OTT Pay remains focused on helping merchants of all sizes serve more customers by accepting a wider range of global payment methods.

About OTT Pay

OTT Pay is a leading Canadian fintech company providing end-to-end payment solutions tailored for global commerce. With a mission to build a payment ecosystem that connects consumers and businesses in a cashless economy, OTT Pay helps retailers expand their reach, especially among international customers from Asia, enabling seamless, secure, and scalable payment acceptance through innovative technologies. OTT Pay is a proud member of the OTT Group of Companies, a diversified financial services group established in 2006.

