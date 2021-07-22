OTC Markets Group Welcomes Cansortium to OTCQX

MIAMI, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Cansortium upgrades to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Cansortium begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CNTMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We are grateful to the OTC Markets Group for providing an efficient and transparent platform that our U.S. shareholders and prospective investors can rely upon," said Cansortium CEO Robert Beasley. "We expect this upgrade to the OTCQX to improve our market exposure and visibility for both the individual and institutional investment community."

No action is required from current Cansortium shareholders.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF." For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

For further information: Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]; Company Contact: Robert Beasley, CEO, (305) 900-6266, www.getfluent.com; Investor Relations Contact: Sean Mansouri, CFA, Elevate IR, (949) 200-4603, [email protected]

