OTC Markets Group Welcomes Caldwell Partners International Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX: CWL) (OTCQX: CWLPF), a technology-powered talent acquisition firm, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. The company upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Caldwell Partners International Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CWLPF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Upgrading to the OTCQX market is an important step for our firm, our employees and our shareholders," said John Wallace, chief executive officer of Caldwell Partners International Inc. "The United States has been an important market for us and the primary source of our growth since we entered it in 2009.Through the first half of F'21, more than 80% of the firm's total revenues were generated in the US. As we continue to transform into a high growth technology-powered talent acquisition firm, we expect that a growing number of US shareholders will be interested in Caldwell as an investment opportunity, so facilitating easier trading for them has been an important goal for us."

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Caldwell Partners International Inc.

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands – Caldwell and IQTalent Partners – the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

