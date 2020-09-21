OTC Markets Group Announces Agenda for Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference on September 24th

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming OTC Financial Services Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend.

The conference will begin at 9:15 AM ET with a keynote presentation from Ed Mills, Managing Director – Washington Policy with Raymond James. The event will include presentations by senior representatives of banks and companies in the financial services industry as well as live question-and-answer sessions with investors. Investors will be able to interact directly with company executives via interactive chat and download annual reports, investor kits, surveys and other information in a virtual "trade booth," providing convenient access to company management in an online environment.

"We are proud to highlight a diverse roster of financial services industry leaders and welcome esteemed keynote Ed Mills, Managing Director – Washington Policy with Raymond James, to join our discussion," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

To register, please visit https://bit.ly/3cfQvrd

Pre-registration is suggested to save time. There is no fee for participants to log in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

To track the performance of OTCQX banks, follow the OTCQX Banks Index (OTCQXBK).

Presentation Agenda September 24th, 2020 (ET):

The event, including presentations, will be available for on-demand replay following the conclusion of the conference.

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

