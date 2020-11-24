Oslo, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Budapest Commit to Clean Construction, Moving the Industry Towards a Sustainable Future

The construction industry is currently responsible for over 23% of the world's GHG emissions and 30% of global resource consumption — business as usual would mean a dangerous global temperature increase of 3°C.

The Declaration sets bold, ambitious targets to develop net-zero emission buildings and infrastructure of the future by:

Reducing embodied emissions by at least 50% for all new buildings and retrofits by 2030

Reducing embodied emissions by at least 50% of all infrastructure projects by 2030

Procuring and when possible using only zero emission construction machinery from 2025

The commitment to repurpose and retrofit existing building stock has huge potential to create new green jobs — vital for a green and just recovery from COVID-19.

Mayors will use their purchasing power to normalise zero emission construction machinery; demand supply chain transparency and accountability; embed clean construction policies into design, procurement and contracting processes, and building codes. Mayors' promise to approve at least one net-zero emission flagship construction project by 2025 and report annually on progress.

