OSISKO MINING ANNOUNCES C$75 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK) ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, 24,195,000 units of the Corporation (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$3.10 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of C$75,004,500 (the "Underwritten Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation (each, a "Unit Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Corporation (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation for 18 months from the closing of the Offering at a price of C$4.00.

The Corporation has also granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 8,065,000 Units at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to C$25,001,500 exercisable at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering (the "Underwriters' Option").

The net proceeds received from the Offering will be used to advance the Corporation's Windfall Project, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

It is anticipated that closing of the Offering will occur on or about February 28, 2023, or such other date or dates as the Corporation and the Underwriters may agree. The Offering is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The securities sold under the Offering will have a hold period in Canada of four months and one day from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,400 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the closing of the Offering; the use of proceeds of the Offering; the exercise of the Underwriters' Option; the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange relating to the Offering; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information". Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward- looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Osisko to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to capital markets; the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property interests in the Windfall Lake gold project; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals and complete transactions on terms announced; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions. Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information, Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

