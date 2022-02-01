OSFI named an NCR top employer 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions has been selected as one of the National Capital Region's (NCR) Top Employers of 2022. This special designation recognizes the employers in the Ottawa-Gatineau metropolitan area that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

This is the second consecutive year that OSFI has received this honour. The annual competition is organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers.

While this is an NCR award, it recognizes all of the efforts by the people of OSFI to make our institution a great place to work regardless of geographic location. Every day, we strive to create a diverse, dynamic, respectful, and fun workplace. We are proud, excited, and humbled to have our efforts recognized. OSFI employs approximately 915 dedicated professionals on its multidisciplinary team.

This upcoming year, OSFI will embark on an exciting transformational journey. Strengthening public confidence in Canada's financial system will continue be the key driver for all of our actions, and we will earn this confidence through new approaches to our mandate, risk appetite, and culture.

Quote

"I am very proud of OSFI's recognition as a National Capital Region Top Employer. Our people make OSFI a wonderful place to work. I look forward to our transformational journey and I'm excited about what we will accomplish together."

- Peter Routledge, Superintendent

Associated Links

About OSFI

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is an independent agency of the Government of Canada, established in 1987, to protect depositors, policyholders, financial institution creditors and pension plan members, while allowing financial institutions to compete and take reasonable risks. OSFI supervises more than 400 federally regulated financial institutions and 1,200 pension plans to determine whether they are in sound financial condition and meeting their prudential requirements. OSFI also houses the Office of the Chief Actuary (OCA), which is an independent unit within OSFI that provides a range of actuarial valuation and advisory services to the federal government.

SOURCE Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions

For further information: Media Contact, OSFI - Public Affairs, [email protected], 343-550-9373