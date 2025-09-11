OSCAL Showcases a Range of Innovative Energy Storage Solutions at Re+! Leading The New Wave Of Smart Energy Storage

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- RE+ 2025, North America's largest clean energy event, was held Sept 8–11 in Las Vegas. OSCAL presented rugged power stations, storage packs, EV chargers, solar panels, and home storage systems for smarter clean energy

OSCAL Showcases a Range of Innovative Energy Storage Solutions at Re+

Home Energy Storage with up to 57.6kwh Capacity & 6,000w High-Power Output — PowerMax 6000

SCAL's PowerMax 6000 delivers up to 57.6kWh and 6,000W, expandable with 15 BP3600 batteries for up to 30 days of power. Wheels, dual 120V/240V output, and fast charging make it versatile for AC, solar, EVs, generators, and cars. Paired with PM200 (200W) /PM400 Pro (400W) solar panels, PowerMax 6000 meets 99% of home and high-power needs, all controllable via smart app.

OSCAL's First Wireless Stackable & Detachable Outdoor-Home Dual-Use Power Station — PowerMax 2400 Pro

OSCAL also unveiled the PowerMax 2400 Pro, the first wireless, stackable, and detachable power station for home and outdoor use. Expandable up to 10 BP2400 Pro batteries, it delivers 20.5kWh for up to 15 days of stable power. Supports grid-tied and off-grid modes, with built-in speakers and ultra-bright LED lights, making it a reliable energy partner anywhere.

The First Portable Power Station That's Compact, Versatile, and Wireless-Charging Ready — PowerMax 1800

OSCAL also showcased the PowerMax 1800, the first portable power station that combines compact design, versatile ports, and wireless charging. With up to 11 output interfaces, it can power multiple devices simultaneously. Perfect for camping, on-site work, or any outdoor scenario, it effortlessly meets diverse energy needs.

Up to 67.5kWh Massive Capacity, Plug & Play, All-Weather Protection— OSCAL Home Balcony Energy Storage

OSCAL launches its home energy storage solution with 13.5kWh per unit, expandable up to 5 units for a total of 67.5kWh, providing up to 30 days of stable power. Plug & play, supports grid-tied and off-grid modes, with IP65 water/dust protection, sunproof design, and built-in UPS for seamless switching. Dual solar input enables fast charging, LFP batteries last 6,000 cycles, and a 10-year warranty ensures reliable, long-lasting performance.

At this exhibition, OSCAL showcased the EV7000 smart charger with a wall-mounted design, IP65 dust & water protection, and smart app monitoring for safe and efficient home EV charging. Looking ahead, OSCAL plans to expand in the Americas, driving innovation and service to deliver smarter, more efficient green energy worldwide.

