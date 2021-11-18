OSC seeks comment on priorities for 2022-2023

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking feedback from stakeholders on its draft 2022-2023 Statement of Priorities (SoP) to inform business planning for the fiscal year. The draft SoP sets out the four strategic goals the OSC intends to focus its resources and actions on, as well as the priority initiatives the OSC will pursue to support the strategic goals. Investor protection continues to remain a top priority in the initiatives and actions the OSC undertakes.

"With our capital markets continuing to evolve, we remain focused on modernizing the regulatory regime we oversee and improving the retail investor experience," said Grant Vingoe, Chair and CEO, OSC. "We will continue to consider emerging business models and will support technologically-enabled approaches that lead to better investor outcomes, enhancing investor protection and choice in our markets."

The 2022-2023 SoP reflects how the OSC intends to balance and deliver on its multiple mandates in line with changing markets, technology and investor needs. The OSC will continue to transform its operations for the digital age and improve efficiencies through modern tools, technologies and processes, including implementing an enterprise data and analytics platform to enable data driven policy development and decision making.

Stakeholders are invited to provide written comments on the draft Statement of Priorities by December 20, 2021 and comments will be considered by the Commission. The draft SoP is available on the OSC website.

Any necessary adjustments to the 2022-2023 SoP will be included prior to finalization and publication (prior to June 30, 2022 per statutory requirement).

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

