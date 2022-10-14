OSC publishes Summary Report for Dealers, Advisers and Investment Fund Managers

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published its summary report for dealers, advisers and investment fund managers, which provides information to help registrants comply with requirements under Ontario securities law.

The report discusses important matters impacting registration, outcomes from compliance reviews and areas of focus for the OSC's Compliance and Registrant Regulation Staff in the coming fiscal year.

The report also outlines critical policy initiatives affecting registration, including the implementation of the Client Focused Reforms and recent rule amendments to enhance the protection of older and vulnerable clients. Additionally, the report provides an update on the registration of crypto asset trading platforms.

"This coming year, we plan to prioritize compliance reviews to assess the effectiveness of firms' implementation of the Client Focused Reforms, as well as high-risk firms and crypto asset trading platforms" said Debra Foubert, Director of Compliance and Registrant Regulation at the OSC.

The OSC's Registrant Outreach program continues to hold virtual sessions, allowing individuals and firms to hear first-hand from the OSC about compliance-related matters. Visit the Registrant Outreach webpage to access the Topical Guide for Registrants, a listing of Director's decisions, or to obtain information about upcoming educational webinars.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]