OSC opens registration for OSC Dialogue 2024

Mar 20, 2024, 10:44 ET
TORONTO, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today opened registration for OSC Dialogue 2024: Inviting, thriving and secure capital markets.
OSC Dialogue 2024 is a full-day conference that convenes business leaders, senior regulators, and international policy experts to discuss current and future trends in capital markets and securities regulation and the steps underway to ensure our capital markets are best in class.
- The Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, Ontario
- Dr. Vivienne Ming, American Theoretical Neuroscientist and Entrepreneur
- Erik Thedéen, Governor and Chairman of the Executive Board of the Riksbank (Sweden's central bank)
- Grant Vingoe, Chief Executive Officer, OSC
- Brigitte Catellier, Associate Director, Osgoode Investor Protection Clinic
- Tom C.W. Lin, Jack E. Feinberg Chair Professor of Law, Temple University's Beasley School of Law
- Sasha Tregebov, Director, Behavioural Insights Team Canada
- Moderator: Sonny Randhawa, Executive Director, OSC
- Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, TSX and Global Head, Capital Formation, TMX Group
- Bruce Flatt, CEO, Brookfield
- Renee Jones, Professor and Dr. Thomas F. Carney Distinguished Scholar, Boston College Law School
- Moderator: Winnie Sanjoto, Director, Corporate Finance, OSC
- Dr. Foteini Agrafioti, Chief Science Officer at RBC and Head of Borealis AI
- Mario Schlener, Managing Partner, Risk Consulting in Canada and Global FS Risk Technology Lead and Co-lead of Ernst and Young's Global Responsible AI
- Cameron Schuler, Chief Commercialization Officer and Vice President, Industry Innovation, Vector Institute
- Moderator: Kevin Fine, Director, Derivatives, OSC
Securing Our Markets: Deterrence, disruption, collaboration
- Gurbir S. Grewal, Director, Division of Enforcement, SEC
- Tim Mullaly, Executive Director, Enforcement and Compliance, ASIC
- Elsa Renzella, Senior Vice-President, Enforcement and Registration, CIRO
- Moderator: Leslie Byberg, Executive Director, OSC
The full agenda is available on the OSC website.
OSC Dialogue 2024 will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The cost to attend is $525 and includes admission, program materials through our app, networking reception, continental breakfast, buffet lunch and refreshment breaks. Group rates are also available. OSC Dialogue is delivered on a cost-recovery basis.
For the latest updates on OSC Dialogue, please subscribe to our event updates, visit the OSC website, and follow #OSCDialogue on X and LinkedIn.
Media interested in attending can register by sending an email to: [email protected].
The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
