OSC Dialogue 2021: Creating Conditions for Growth

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission's (OSC) signature annual conference, OSC Dialogue takes place virtually on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

This year, top industry leaders will discuss the role of the financial community, regulators and policymakers in fostering vibrant capital markets as we emerge from COVID-19. Attendees at this year's conference will hear from:

Cathie Armour , Commissioner, Australian Securities and Investments Commission

, Commissioner, Australian Securities and Investments Commission Paul Beaudry , Deputy Governor, Bank of Canada

, Deputy Governor, Bank of Wendy Berman , Vice-Chair, OSC

, Vice-Chair, OSC Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy , Minister of Finance, Ontario

, Minister of Finance, Leslie Byberg , Executive Director, OSC

, Executive Director, OSC Patricia Callon , Senior Vice-President and General Counsel, Sun Life

, Senior Vice-President and General Counsel, Sun Life Susan Greenglass , Director, Market Regulation, OSC

, Director, Market Regulation, OSC Neil Gross , President, Component Strategies Consulting, and Chair, OSC Investor Advisory Panel

, President, Component Strategies Consulting, and Chair, OSC Investor Advisory Panel Peter Haynes , Managing Director, TD Securities

, Managing Director, TD Securities Geordie Hungerford, CEO, First Nations Financial Management Board

Sarah Keyes , CEO, ESG Global Advisors Inc.

, CEO, ESG Global Advisors Inc. Edward Kholodenko , President and CEO, Questrade

, President and CEO, Questrade Tim Kiladze , Reporter and Columnist, Globe and Mail

, Reporter and Columnist, Globe and Mail David Lewis , President, BEworks Research Institute

, President, BEworks Research Institute Stan Magidson , Chair and CEO, Alberta Securities Commission

, Chair and CEO, Alberta Securities Commission Richard Manley , Managing Director, Head of Sustainable Investing | Global Leadership Team, CPP Investments

, Managing Director, Head of Sustainable Investing | Global Leadership Team, CPP Investments Jo-Anne Matear , Manager, Corporate Finance, OSC

, Manager, Corporate Finance, OSC Sheldon Mills , Executive Director, Consumers and Competition, Financial Conduct Authority

, Executive Director, Consumers and Competition, Financial Conduct Authority Tim Moseley , Vice-Chair, OSC

, Vice-Chair, OSC Jennifer Newman , Senior Managing Director, Real Estate Operations and Special Projects, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

, Senior Managing Director, Real Estate Operations and Special Projects, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Paul Redman , Director, Regulatory Strategy and Research, and Chief Economist, OSC

, Director, Regulatory Strategy and Research, and Chief Economist, OSC Cass R. Sunstein, Robert Walmsley University Professor, Harvard Law School

Michael Thom , Managing Director, CFA Societies Canada

, Managing Director, CFA Societies Canada Grant Vingoe , Chair and CEO, OSC

Registration information, the full agenda and speaker biographies are available here.

Media interested in attending OSC Dialogue 2021 are asked to register in advance by contacting [email protected].

For the latest updates on OSC Dialogue, please subscribe to our event updates and follow #OSCDialogue on Twitter and LinkedIn.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

