OSC announces new SME Institute webinars

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced a new lineup of free webinars for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The free webinars are offered through the 'OSC SME Institute', which helps SMEs understand and navigate the requirements of being or becoming a public company in Ontario.

The new webinars will cover the following topics:

hot topics in continuous disclosure;

current trends in prospectus filings;

a refresher on insider reporting and navigating SEDI; and

administrative and filing essentials

For full details on the webinars and to register, visit the SME Institute calendar on the OSC website. For questions related to course content and registration, please contact [email protected].

Established in 2012, the program informs SMEs on avoiding common deficiencies and gives SMEs the opportunity to hear first-hand from OSC Staff on the latest issues that have an impact on their markets.

Archived replays of the webinars will also be available on the OSC's website and YouTube channel, Previous archived webinars include mining issues; financing options for SMEs; and navigating insider reporting and the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI).

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

