OSC announces new appointments to Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced the appointments of Kelley McKinnon, Patricia Olasker and Steven Wolff to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kelley, Patricia and Steve to the OSC's Board of Directors," said Kevan Cowan, Chair of the Board. "Their collective expertise in areas such as financial services, capital markets, corporate governance, securities litigation and risk management will be invaluable as the OSC embarks on an exciting next chapter guided by a bold new vision and strategy."

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to outgoing members Dieter Jentsch, Frances Kordyback, and Cindy Tripp, for the dedication and commitment they have shown during their tenure," added Kevan Cowan. "They have each been instrumental in shaping the OSC's new strategic direction, and their contributions will have a lasting impact on the people and businesses of Ontario."

In addition to these appointments, the OSC is pleased to announce the reappointment of Kevan Cowan as Chair of the Board. Board Directors Mary Anne De Monte-Whelan, Jennifer Fang, David Lewis, and Hari Panday have also been reappointed.

"I am pleased to welcome such a strong group of new members, who each bring a deep understanding of the Canadian capital markets and a wealth of knowledge that will complement an already impressive Board of Directors," said OSC CEO Grant Vingoe. "I am also delighted by the reappointment of Kevan Cowan, whose continued leadership as Chair of the Board will be critical as we strive to become a more efficient, responsive and proactive regulator."

Biographical information for all Board Directors is available on the OSC's website.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets, and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

