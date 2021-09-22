OSC announces Market Structure Advisory Committee members

Ontario Securities Commission

Sep 22, 2021, 12:47 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the membership of the Market Structure Advisory Committee (MSAC) for the 2021–2023 term.

Established in 2011, the MSAC serves as a forum to discuss issues associated with market structure and marketplace operations. The MSAC also acts as a source of input and feedback for OSC staff to help facilitate the development of policy and rule-making initiatives that promote investor protection, fair and efficient capital markets, and confidence in those markets.

The MSAC is chaired by Susan Greenglass, Director of the Market Regulation Branch at the OSC and will meet quarterly, with members serving up to two consecutive two-year terms. .

Effective October 1st, 2021, the MSAC members are:

Alex Perel                                          

Scotia Capital

Bryan Blake                                       

MATCHNow

Cindy Petlock                                    

Independent

Dan Kessous                                      

Nasdaq Canada

Daniel Schlaepfer                               

Select Vantage Canada

David Hecht                                      

TD Securities

Irina Issakova                                     

TD Asset Management

Jeff Varey                                          

RBC Capital Markets

John Christofilos                                

AGF Investments

Katya Malinova                                 

McMaster University

Kelly Reynolds                                  

Hillsdale Investment Management

Mike Barclay                                      

Morgan Stanley Canada

Richard Carleton                                

Canadian Securities Exchange

Rizwan Awan                                        

TMX Group

Robert Gouley                                   

OMERS Capital Markets

Stephen Bain                                      

London Stock Exchange Group

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

