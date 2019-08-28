OSC announces Investment Funds Technical Advisory Committee members

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the membership of the Investment Funds Technical Advisory Committee (IFTAC) for the 2019-2021 term. 

The IFTAC provides opportunities for stakeholders to engage with the OSC to further smart and effective regulation in the investment funds and structured products space. The IFTAC will replace the Investment Funds Product Advisory Committee and focus on technical compliance challenges in the investment funds product regulatory regime, and opportunities for improving alignment between investor, industry and regulatory goals.

Chaired by Melissa Schofield, Senior Legal Counsel, Investment Funds and Structured Products, the Committee meets four times a year with members participating for two-year terms.

The committee members are:

Steve Banquier

TD Securities Inc

Michael Burns

McMillan LLP

Mario Cianfarani

Vanguard Investments Canada Inc

Wayne Hong

Fundserv Inc

John Kruk

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP

Robert Lemon

CIBC World Markets Inc

Steven Leong

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

Ruth Liu

Lysander Funds Ltd

Valerie Lockerbie

Neo Exchange Inc

Paul Mayhew

RBC Global Asset Management

Florence S. Narine

AGF Investments Inc

Anne Ramsay

CI Investments Inc

Gillian Seidler

Mackenzie Financial Corporation

Michael Thom

CFA Societies Canada

Rob Turnbull

BMO Capital Markets

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk.  Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

