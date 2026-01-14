osapiens secures US$ 100 million Financing and Becomes a Unicorn with investment from BlackRock- and Temasek-founded Decarbonization Partners

MANNHEIM, Germany, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- osapiens, a leading provider of enterprise software for sustainable growth, today announced that it had entered into an agreement for Decarbonization Partners, a joint venture between BlackRock and Temasek, to lead a US$ 100 million Series C fundraising round, subject to regulatory approvals. Decarbonization Partners will join existing investors Goldman Sachs Alternatives, which led the US$ 120 million Series B in 2024, and Armira Growth, which led the US$ 27 million Series A investment in 2023.

osapiens founders - Matthias Jungblut, Stefan Wawrzinek, Alberto Zamora (left to right)

osapiens provides enterprise software that enables companies to manage regulatory compliance, sustainability, and operational efficiency across their entire value chain on a single platform. The osapiens HUB currently offers more than 25 enterprise-grade solutions, all of which run on a multi-tenant infrastructure that enables AI-driven automation and seamless cross-company collaboration. The platform combines transparency and efficiency solutions to help companies minimize risks, maximize efficiency, and respond with high agility and adaptability to changing regulatory and business requirements – setting industry standards.

The proceeds from the investment will be used to accelerate product innovation and fuel growth in existing and new international markets, further strengthening osapiens' position as a global platform for sustainable growth.

"This investment is a strong validation of our strategy and our long-term vision," said Alberto Zamora, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of osapiens. "It demonstrates that sustainable growth and AI-driven efficiency remain top priorities for global investors. Decarbonization Partners is an exceptional partner for us. With a focus on sustainability and the combined global presence and investment expertise of BlackRock and Temasek, they bring exactly the perspective and scale we need for our next phase of growth to become the indisputable global category leader in sustainable growth for enterprises of all sizes."

Matthias Jungblut, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of osapiens, said: "Decarbonization Partners understands both the regulatory dynamics companies face today and the business opportunity of AI-driven efficiency that comes with it. Their deep experience in scaling category-defining technology companies makes them a perfect strategic fit alongside Goldman Sachs Alternatives and Armira Growth."

"osapiens is redefining how companies achieve transparency, compliance, and operational excellence across increasingly complex supply chains," said Dr. Meghan Sharp, Global Head and Chief Investment Officer of Decarbonization Partners. "Enterprises around the world are looking for trusted, scalable software to meet rising regulatory, sustainability and decarbonization expectations. osapiens' platform delivers the clarity organizations need to operate and grow responsibly."

About osapiens:

osapiens – one platform for sustainable growth

osapiens develops software that empowers companies to drive sustainable growth across their entire value chain. The osapiens HUB, a multi-tenant hyperscaler platform designed to enable cross-company collaboration and AI automation, combines over 25 solutions in two categories: Transparency solutions enable companies to report on financial and non-financial data, manage supply chains, mitigate risks of all kinds (including cyber-risks and trade- and geopolitical risks), and ensure compliance with product, reporting and supply chain regulations. Efficiency solutions enable AI-driven supplier collaboration, maintenance, service, and distribution processes to improve operational performance and strengthen competitiveness.

osapiens was founded in Mannheim, Germany in 2018 by Alberto Zamora, Stefan Wawrzinek, and Matthias Jungblut. Its international team of over 550 dedicated professionals across Europe and the United States supports more than 2,400 customers worldwide, including global category leaders like Coca-Cola North America, Lidl, Carrefour, OTTO, and the Acciona-Nordex Group.

About Decarbonization Partners:

Decarbonization Partners is a joint venture between Temasek and BlackRock focused on late-stage venture capital and early growth private equity investing in next-generation companies that provide solutions and technologies to help accelerate global efforts to achieve a net zero global economy by 2050. Decarbonization Partners combines Temasek and BlackRock's complementary platforms and expertise in sourcing and underwriting private investments, portfolio and risk management, and sustainable technology and analytics. Decarbonization Partners invests in a wide range of companies that have proven technology and need capital to scale. The partnership attracted US$1.40 billion in capital from a diverse set of over 30 institutional investors across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

