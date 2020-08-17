Oryx Petroleum Announces Appointment of New Board Chair

Sami Zouari Appointed as New Independent Director and Chair

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited ("Oryx Petroleum" or the "Corporation") today announces the appointment of Sami Zouari as Board Chair and Independent Director with immediate effect. Mr. Zouari succeeds Jean Claude Gandur who recently resigned from the Corporation as part of transactions consummated between The Addax and Oryx Group PLC and Zeg Oil and Gas Limited.

Sami Zouari was most recently the Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited, an independent oil and gas company that operates the Shaikan Field in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. During his tenure, Mr. Zouari played a lead role in the operational and commercial transformation and the financial restructuring of Gulf Keystone into one of the premier independent exploration and production companies operating in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the wider Middle East. Prior to appointment at Gulf Keystone, Mr. Zouari held various positions at Total E&P and BNP Paribas.

Commenting today, Independent Director of Oryx Petroleum, Peter Newman, stated:

"We are delighted to welcome Sami to the Board. His extensive experience in the oil and gas sector in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Middle East, his knowledge of financial markets, and his experience with corporate transformation processes will be enormously helpful to us as we confront financial challenges and seek to maximise value from the Hawler license."

Also commenting today, Chair of Oryx Petroleum, Sami Zouari, stated:

"The Hawler license is an asset I believe has significant potential. I look forward to working with the Board and Management of Oryx Petroleum to transform Oryx Petroleum into one of the leading independent exploration and production operators in the Kurdistan Region."

ABOUT ORYX PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

Oryx Petroleum is an international oil exploration, development and production company focused in the Middle East. The Corporation's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OXC". Oryx Petroleum has a 65% working interest in and operates the Hawler license area in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which has yielded the discovery of four oil fields, three of which are currently producing. Further information about Oryx Petroleum is available at www.oryxpetroleum.com or under Oryx Petroleum's profile at www.sedar.com .

SOURCE Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited

For further information: For additional information about Oryx Petroleum, please contact: Scott Lewis, Head of Corporate Finance and Planning, Tel.: +41 (0) 58 702 93 52, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.oryxpetroleum.com/

