ORVANA PROVIDES TAGUAS EXPLORATION UPDATE

ATTENDING PDAC 2026 CONVENTION IN TORONTO, MARCH 1-4 EXHIBITING AT BOOTH #2243

TSX:ORV

#06-2026

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (the "Company" or "Orvana") is pleased to report exploration updates from Taguas, Argentina, and announces that it will be exhibiting at the 2026 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) International Conference being held in Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 1 to 4, 2026.

PDAC 2026

Image 1. Taguas MT survey, 3D inversion model resistivity iso-surfaces (shells) around low resistivities (10, 20, 50, and 100 Ωm in red, orange, beige and yellow respectively) and high resistivities above 3,800 masl and west of 2415800mE (300 and 500 Ωm, light and dark blue respectively) viewed sideways on from the east. Green line represents drillhole TADD278, currently in progress. Geophysical anomalies are interpretive in nature and do not confirm the presence of mineralization. (CNW Group/Orvana Minerals Corp.)

Orvana cordially invites shareholders, investors, brokers, analysts, and interested parties, to learn more about its operations and growth perspectives via brownfield and greenfield exploration programs, by visiting booth #2243 in the Investors Exchange area of PDAC.

The PDAC International Convention, Trade Show & Investors Exchange is the world's leading convention for people, companies and organizations in, or connected with, mineral exploration. For more information about the conference, visit: https://pdac.ca/convention-2026

The Corporate Presentation, providing an overview of our operations and properties, is available at: https://www.orvana.com/English/investors/presentations/default.aspx

TAGUAS PROJECT – FIRST DEEP DRILLING PROGRAM

The first drill hole has reached a depth of 650 metres of the planned 1,500 metres. Drilling has intersected the upper portion of the epithermal system as anticipated, comprising several bands of polymictic hydrothermal breccias locally cut by quartz–pyrite–enargite veinlets. The final metres drilled exhibit sericitic alteration.

Drilling commenced in January 2026 as part of an initial approximately 4,500-metre program utilizing one drill rig, with completion expected by April 2026, subject to drilling conditions and logistics. The current hole is targeting the core of a low-resistivity anomaly identified by a recent geophysical survey (see Image 1; for further details, see the Company's news release dated January 28, 2026), located between Cerro Taguas Norte and Cerro Campamento.

The program is designed to evaluate the potential deep porphyry copper-gold system at the Taguas Property for the first time. Deep drilling will test zones exhibiting geological and geophysical characteristics commonly associated with copper–gold porphyry systems.

Drill results from the program are expected to be released as they become available, subject to analysis and verification.

Quality Control

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Raúl Álvarez Cifuentes, EurGeol, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Álvarez Cifuentes is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101, as he is an employee of the Company.

ABOUT ORVANA – Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing Orovalle operation in northern Spain, the Don Mario operation in Bolivia, and the Taguas property located in Argentina. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

Cautionary Statements – Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the expected timing and scope of drilling at the Taguas Project, and the results of current and future drilling programs.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are generally identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "forecasts", "projects", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will", or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The estimates and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation: (i) timely completion of planned maintenance, commissioning and ramp-up activities; (ii) no material disruptions to operations due to labour, supply chain, power, equipment damage or other events; (iii) permitting, development, operations and expansion activities at Taguas proceeding consistent with the Company's current expectations; (iv) political, regulatory and social conditions in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates remaining broadly consistent with the Company's current expectations; (v) commodity prices and input costs (including labour, energy and key supplies) remaining within ranges consistent with the Company's current expectations; (vi) the accuracy of the Company's current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; and (vii) the availability of necessary funds to execute the Company's plans.

A variety of risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, among others: delays or difficulties in obtaining or maintaining necessary permits and authorizations (including environmental and tailings-related authorizations); the impact of global economic and geopolitical conditions; fluctuations in the price of gold, silver and copper; variations in ore grades, metallurgical recoveries and throughput; failure to achieve production estimates or guidance; increases in operating costs (including energy, power and environmental compliance costs); availability of qualified personnel; risks generally associated with mineral exploration and development; the Company's ability to successfully carry out exploration and development plans at Taguas; the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms when required; challenges to the Company's property interests and mineral rights; and legislative, regulatory, political, social and economic developments in the countries in which the Company operates. Additional risks are described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions, and except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Orvana Minerals Corp.

For further information please contact: Nuria Menéndez, Chief Financial Officer, E: [email protected]