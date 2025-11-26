ORVANA ANNOUNCES FY2025 RESULTS, SPAIN FY2026 GUIDANCE AND BOLIVIA OPERATIONS RESTART PLAN

TSX:ORV

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (the "Company" or "Orvana") reports results for Fiscal Year 2025 ("FY2025", ended September 30, 2025), provides guidance for its Spanish subsidiary, Orovalle Minerals, S.L. ("Orovalle") for Fiscal Year 2026 ("FY2026"), and updates on the operations restart plan for its Bolivian subsidiary, Empresa Minera Paitití, S.A. ("EMIPA").

"FY2026 is expected to be an important year for Orvana as we advance our key initiatives across all jurisdictions. We anticipate a stable operating performance in Spain, the phased restart of production in Bolivia, and the continuation of our planned exploration program in Argentina. The construction progress at Don Mario and the geological work completed at Taguas in FY2025 have positioned us to move forward with these priorities. Based on current planning, we expect Bolivia to reach full commercial production by April 2026, while field work in Argentina is scheduled to conclude during the same period", stated Juan Gavidia, CEO of Orvana.

Highlights

Bolivia:

Over past twelve months, EMIPA completed key financings and continued to advance the Don Mario plant expansion. The plant expansion progressed during the period, including installation of new copper oxide circuits, enhancements to the gold-silver and detox circuits, an overhaul of pre-existing comminution and thickening circuits, and business-readiness upgrades to power generation, chemical and metallurgical laboratories, warehouses & workshops; and workforce recruitment & training.

EMIPA secured funding for the expansion through a second bond placement for $25 million, completed preferred share issuances by October 2025, and closed a $25 million secured prepayment facility ("Prepayment Facility") in November 2025. Based on current estimates, no additional financing is expected to be required.

Total expansion CAPEX is estimated at $58 million, of which $30 million have been incurred as of September 30, 2025, and $28 million is forecasted for FY2026.

Plant construction is progressing according to the current schedule, with a phased restart planned as follows: gold-silver circuit in mid-December, copper circuit in late January, and a staged ramp-up of all circuits from February through April 2026.

A final, on-site pilot test is underway to support production and cost estimates for processing the Don Mario oxide stockpiles. Updated guidance will follow upon completion.

In November 2025, EMIPA entered into offtake agreements with the lender under the Prepayment Facility, securing marketing certainty for the copper cathode and doré production.

Spain:

In FY2025, Orovalle produced 29,276 gold ounces, approximately 2% below the revised guidance range of 30,000 to 31,000 ounces, primarily due to stope ore extraction in the latter half of September. The material was stockpiled and is scheduled for milling in fiscal 2026.

Copper production totalled 3.6 million pounds during the fiscal year 2025, fully in line with the revised guidance of 3.5 to 3.7 million pounds.

Capital expenditures during fiscal 2025 were $8.7 million (accrual basis), marginally below the revised guidance of $9.0 to $10.0 million, mainly due to the timing of projects at El Valle tailings storage facility.

Total COC (3) (by-product) of $1,847 and AISC (3) (by-product) of $2,186 per ounce of gold sold for fiscal 2025 were in line with the revised guidance ranges of $1,800 - $1,900 and $2,100 - $2,200, respectively.

(by-product) of $1,847 and AISC (by-product) of $2,186 per ounce of gold sold for fiscal 2025 were in line with the revised guidance ranges of $1,800 - $1,900 and $2,100 - $2,200, respectively. Orovalle advanced its drilling program with 11,559 meters completed at its El Valle mine, primarily focused on Area 208, and an additional 2,945 metres drilled on greenfield drilling at the Ortosa-Godán location, situated three kilometres northwest of the Company's Carlés mine within the same gold belt (1).

Argentina:

The Company repositioned the Taguas Project to evaluate its broader potential, extending beyond the near-surface oxidized gold-silver resource outlined in the 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (dated December 29, 2021, available at www.sedarplus.ca) to include the underlying sulfide mineralization and the potential deep porphyry copper-gold system (2) .

. The Company completed an updated geological model for the Taguas Project and is currently conducting a geophysical survey designed to identify potential deeper targets to a depth of 1,500 metres.

Results from the geophysical survey, combined with the recent review of historical exploration data will be used to prioritize key targets for an initial deep drilling campaign planned to begin in January 2026.

Selected Annual Information



Years Ended September 30 2025 2024 GEO(3) 35,705 44,591 Consolidated Financial Performance (in 000's)



Revenue $ 98,903 $ 90,310 Mining costs 63,833 66,033 Income (loss) before income taxes (7,796) 2,307 Comprehensive (loss) income (9,090) (2,626) EBITDA(3) 21,366 16,865 Cash provided by operating activities 16,827 16,481 Capital expenditures (cash basis) 33,163 10,617 Cash provided by financing activities 32,634 19,637 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (18,363) (63) Ending cash and cash equivalents 28,253 31,201 Total assets 165,191 138,575 Current liabilities 42,390 34,841 Non-current liabilities 77,472 49,801 Orovalle COC(3) ($/oz) 1,847 1,539 AISC(3) ($/oz) 2,186 1,829

FY2026 Guidance

The following table sets out Orovalle's fiscal 2025 results and fiscal 2026 production, capital expenditures and costs guidance:



Orovalle

FY 2025

Actual FY2026

Guidance (4) Metal Production





Gold (oz)

29,276 34,000 – 37,000 Copper (million lbs)

3.6 2.7 – 3.0 Capital Expenditures (USD thousands) $8,651 $15,000 - $17,000 Cash operating costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold (3) $1,847 $2,300 - $2,500 All-in sustaining costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold (3) $2,186 $2,700 - $3,000

EMIPA's fiscal 2026 production, capital expenditures, and cost guidance is expected to be released once pilot-testing results are validated.

(1) The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Guadalupe Collar Menéndez, EurGeol, a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and an employee of the Company. (2) The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Raúl Álvarez Cifuentes, EurGeol, a qualified person under NI 43-101 and an employee of the Company. (3) Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEO), EBITDA, cash costs per ounce (COC) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) per ounce are Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures. For further information and detailed reconciliations, please see the "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" section of the Company's FY2025 MD&A. (4) Fiscal 2026 guidance assumptions for COC and AISC include by-product commodity prices of $4.5 per pound of copper and an average Euro to US Dollar exchange of 1.20.

The assumptions underlying all forward-looking statements in this release are described under "Cautionary Statements – Forward-Looking Information".

This news release contains only a summary of the Company's financial and operations results for fiscal year 2025, and readers should refer to the full set of audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), available on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.orvana.com. All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. Non-GAAP financial measures used in this release do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

ABOUT ORVANA – Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing Orovalle operation in northern Spain; the Don Mario operation in Bolivia, currently in plant expansion; and the Taguas property located in Argentina. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

