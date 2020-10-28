Ortho Regenerative Technologies Begins Trading on the OTCQB U.S. Market

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc . (CSE: ORTH) (OTCQB: ORTIF) ("Ortho RTI" or the "Company"), an emerging orthobiologics company focused on the development of novel soft tissue repair regenerative technologies, announced that Ortho RTI's shares will start trading today on the OTCQB market in the United States under the symbol "ORTIF". The Company will also continue to maintain the listing of its Shares on the CSE under the symbol "ORTH".

"The listing of our shares on the OTCQB will facilitate access to our securities for U.S. institutional and retail investors. This listing is part of our strategy to broaden our shareholder base while increasing liquidity for all our shares", said Claude LeDuc, President and CEO of Ortho RTI. "This is a timely milestone as we get ready for the filing of a U.S. FDA Investigational New Drug application to test Ortho-R, our lead Chitosan-PRP hybrid drug/biologic implant combination product, for rotator cuff tear repair in patients".

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

Ortho RTI is an emerging orthobiologics company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to dramatically improve the success rate of orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Our proprietary RESTORE technology platform is a proprietary muco-adhesive Chitosan-based biopolymer matrix, specifically designed to deliver biologics such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) or Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate (BMAC), to augment and guide the regeneration of new tissue in various musculoskeletal conditions. Ortho-R, our lead Chitosan-PRP hybrid drug/biologic implant combination product, is formulated and designed to increase the healing rates of occupational and sports related injuries to tendons, meniscus and ligaments. Other formulations are being developed for cartilage repair, bone void filling and osteoarthritis treatment. The proprietary Chitosan-PRP combination ORTHO-R implant can be directly applied into the site of injury by a surgeon during a routine operative procedure without significantly extending the time of the surgery and without further intervention. A multi-site US Ortho-R Rotator Cuff Tear Repair Pilot Phase I/II clinical trial is being planned and organized. In parallel, an FDA IND submission is planned for the fall of 2020. Considering the significant potential of our technology platform, Ortho RTI continues to assess new therapeutic target uses outside of the soft tissue repair field. Further information about Ortho RTI is available on the Company's website at www.orthorti.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations for future events. Such expectations are based on certain assumptions that are founded on currently available information. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, amongst others, uncertainty as to the final result and other risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by security laws.

