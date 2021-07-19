Ortho Regenerative Technologies Announces Amendments and Extension of Unsecured Convertible Debentures and Warrants

MONTREAL, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (CSE: ORTH) (OTCQB: ORTIF) ("Ortho" or the "Company"), a clinical stage orthobiologics company focused on the development of novel soft tissue repair regenerative technologies, today announced that it has amended three series of debentures and warrants to extend their respective maturity dates.

The original maturity dates of the 10% unsecured convertible debentures and share purchase warrants of the Company were extended from 24 months after their respective dates of issuance to May 1, 2023. The conversion price of the debentures, the exercise price and other terms of the Warrants remain unchanged.

Extension of July 2020 Warrants

The Company also announced the extension of the term of warrants of the Company (the "Extended Warrants") which were issued in July 2020 as compensation to nonrelated parties providing social media support and corporate branding services.

The Extended Warrants, representing an aggregate of 2,000,000 warrants of the Company, were originally set to expire on July 31, 2021. Pursuant to the extension, their expiry dates were extended until January 31, 2022. All other terms of the Extended Warrants will remain unchanged.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

Ortho is a clinical stage orthobiologics company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to dramatically improve the success rate of orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Our proprietary RESTORE technology platform is a proprietary muco-adhesive Chitosan-based biopolymer matrix, specifically designed to deliver biologics such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) or Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate (BMAC), to augment and guide the regeneration of new tissue in various musculoskeletal conditions. ORTHO-R, our lead Chitosan-PRP hybrid drug/biologic implant combination product, is formulated and designed to increase the healing rates of occupational and sports-related injuries to tendons, meniscus and ligaments. Other formulations are being developed for cartilage repair, bone void filling and osteoarthritis treatment. The proprietary Chitosan-PRP combination ORTHO-R implant can be directly applied into the site of injury by a surgeon during a routine operative procedure without significantly extending the time of the surgery and without further intervention. Considering the significant potential of our technology platform, Ortho continues to assess new therapeutic target uses outside of the soft tissue repair field. Further information about Ortho is available on the Company's website at www.orthorti.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations for future events. Such expectations are based on certain assumptions that are founded on currently available information. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, amongst others, uncertainty as to the final result and other risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by security laws.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

For further information: Claude LeDuc, President and Chief Executive Officer, (514) 693-8804, [email protected] or Frederic Dumais, Director Communications and Investor Relations, (514) 782-8803, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.orthorti.com/

