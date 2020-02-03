Ortho Dermatologics Opens 2020 Aspire Higher Scholarship Program

Students Treated for Dermatologic Conditions Can Apply for the Scholarship Through April 27, 2020

LAVAL, Quebec, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, one of the largest prescription dermatology health care businesses, today announced the opening of the application process for its 2020 Aspire Higher scholarship program. The program, which began in 2012, will award nine students who have been treated for a dermatologic condition with a $10,000 scholarship in support of their academic goals.



"The role of a student today can be overwhelming – from managing their academics to extracurricular activities, work studies and more. Adding the physical and emotional burden of living with a skin condition, which is generally visible to see unlike other medical diseases, can make it even more difficult, which is why the relationship they have with their dermatologist is critically important to help them properly address their skincare needs," said Bill Humphries, president, Ortho Dermatologics. "We remain committed to continuing the Aspire Higher program and look forward each year to providing more students who have been challenged by a skincare condition with the support they need to pursue their higher education."

To apply for the 2020 scholarship, students are required to submit letters of recommendation along with a long-form essay describing the impact of their dermatologic condition and the role that a dermatologist, physician assistant or nurse practitioner played in helping to treat their condition. Scholarships are open to applicants who have been accepted to or students currently attending an accredited, nonprofit, two- or four-year college, university, or advanced (post-high school) vocational or technical school for the 2020-2021 academic year.



Scholarships are available in the following three categories:

Undergraduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing undergraduate degrees

for students pursuing undergraduate degrees Graduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing graduate degrees

for students pursuing graduate degrees Today's Woman Scholar Awards for students who are mothers pursuing either undergraduate or graduate degrees

"Thanks to the Aspire Higher scholarship program, I have been able to turn my experience with a painful skin disease into something positive and help others who are suffering through similar issues," said Astrid Guervera, a 2019 Aspire Higher scholarship recipient. "I can focus less on paying for medical school and more on becoming the best physician I can be for my future patients and their families, where I hope to make a positive impact on their lives similar to the way my doctors have impacted mine."

Students can apply for the Aspire Higher scholarship through April 27, 2020, and winners will be announced on July 15, 2020. To learn more about the scholarship, including eligibility criteria, terms and conditions, and to see stories from previous winners, please visit www.AspireHigherScholarships.com.

About Aspire Higher and Other Philanthropic Initiatives

Since 2013, the Aspire Higher scholarship program has awarded 42 scholarships, providing students a total of $648,000 toward their higher education on campuses nationwide. The Aspire Higher Scholarship program is funded through the Bausch Foundation, which was established in 2017 to improve the lives of patients globally by providing access to safe, effective medicines and by financially supporting health care education and causes around the world. Through the Bausch Foundation, Ortho Dermatologics supports the Children's Skin Disease Foundation's Camp Wonder.



About Ortho Dermatologics

Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of therapeutic areas, including psoriasis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. The Ortho Dermatologics portfolio also includes several leading medical device systems for aesthetic applications, such as skin tightening and resurfacing, laser hair removal and preventative therapeutic skin care treatments. More information can be found at www.ortho-dermatologics.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.



Ortho Dermatologics is a trademark of Ortho Dermatologics' affiliated entities.

© 2020 Ortho Dermatologics' affiliated entities. ORD.0022.USA.20

