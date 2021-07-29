Ortho Dermatologics Announces 2021 Aspire Higher Scholarship Recipients

Scholarships Awarded to Nine Students Affected by Dermatologic Conditions

LAVAL, Quebec, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, one of the largest prescription dermatology health care businesses, today announced the recipients of their 2021 Aspire Higher scholarship program. The program, which began in 2012, will award nine students who have been treated for a dermatologic condition with a scholarship of up to $10,000 to pursue their undergraduate or graduate degrees.

"For nine years, Ortho Dermatologics has supported students in achieving their higher education goals through our Aspire Higher scholarship program. Beyond the demands of their schooling and extracurricular activities, these students have also had to manage the burden of living with a skin condition," said Scott Hirsch, senior vice president and chief strategy officer, Bausch Health, and president, Ortho Dermatologics. "The stories our 2021 scholarship recipients shared with us are inspiring, and we are honored to provide them with this award to recognize their achievements and help them pursue their academic aspirations."

The 2021 honorees were chosen from nearly 150 applications and were selected in part due to their essays overviewing their educational journeys while living with dermatologic conditions and the role a health care professional played in treating the condition. The applications were judged by an independent panel of dermatologists from across the country.

The Aspire Higher scholarship program recognizes students across a wide range of educational pursuits, with scholarships in three categories, including the Undergraduate Scholar Awards, the Graduate Scholar Awards, and the Today's Woman Scholar Awards for mothers pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees.

The 2021 Aspire Higher scholarship program recipients are:

Undergraduate Scholar Awards

Sonia Goyal , Clarksville, Md. – The George Washington University

Anhthy Nguyen , Hayward, Calif. – University of California, Los Angeles

Olivia Kenyon , West Chester, Pa. – University of Florida

McKenzie White , Bakersfield, Calif. – Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Maria Rose Belding , Washington, D.C. – Georgetown University School of Medicine

Brooke Abzug , Delray Beach, Fla. – University of Florida : Department of Occupational Therapy

Megan Gambino , Doylestown, Pa. – Delaware Valley University

Hillary Hardin , North Bergen , N.J. – Felician University

Sarah Ramirez , Humble, Texas – Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM), Bradenton Campus

"Living with a skin condition can often be very difficult, especially when managing school – much of which was particularly challenging this year due to remote learning – and other activities. Thanks to the generosity of Ortho Dermatologics, I will be one step further toward achieving my goal of receiving a degree in Physical Therapy and Exercise Science," said Hillary Hardin, Felician University, North Bergen, N.J.

To learn more about the Aspire Higher scholarship program and to see stories from previous scholarship recipients, please visit www.AspireHigherScholarships.com. The 2022 Aspire Higher scholarship program will be accepting applications in early 2022.

About the Aspire Higher Scholarship Program

Since 2013, the Aspire Higher scholarship program has awarded 60 scholarships, providing students a total of $648,000 toward their higher education on campuses nationwide. The Aspire Higher scholarship program is now funded through the Bausch Foundation.

About the Bausch Foundation

In 2017, the Bausch Foundation was established to improve the lives of patients globally by providing access to safe, effective medicines and by financially supporting health care education and causes. Since its inception, the Bausch Foundation has contributed millions of dollars worth of financial and product donations to global charitable health organizations.

About Ortho Dermatologics

Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of therapeutic areas, including psoriasis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. In addition, the Ortho Dermatologics portfolio also includes several leading medical device systems for aesthetic applications, such as skin tightening and resurfacing, laser hair removal and other preventative therapeutic skin care treatments. More information can be found at www.ortho-dermatologics.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

