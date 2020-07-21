Ortho Care™ Again Ranks No. 1 for Service in Diagnostics Industry

RARITAN, N.J., July 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a global leader of in vitro diagnostics with a worldwide reputation for top-rated customer service and support, today announced that its Ortho Care™ holistic service and support program was ranked No. 1 in the diagnostics industry for a fifth straight year.

The rankings were published in IMV 2020 ServiceTrak™ reports and based upon opinions of laboratory professionals working in U.S. hospitals representing more than 3,000 systems.

"Our customers depend on us, so we never stop working to provide innovative solutions that help them, because we believe that every test is a life," said Mike Iskra, Ortho's head of North America commercial operations. "We are honored that this recognition reflects the positive experience of our customers—even in times of crisis."

In addition to retaining its top combined ranking, Ortho was ranked No. 1 for Overall Service Performance, Overall System Performance and Overall Customer Satisfaction in all three Service Trak industry reports: Integrated Systems, Immunoassay Analyzers and Chemistry Analyzers.

"Ortho consistently wins top awards in all categories, year after year," said Craig Overpeck, chief executive officer, IMV. "This is an amazing achievement, which is reflective of Ortho's high level of customer satisfaction. Ortho should be extremely proud of their reputation in the industry. We congratulate Ortho on their consistently high-ranking achievements."

"The breadth of the recognition reflects a key differentiator for Ortho: best-in-class customer service and support," said Zachary Ballard, head of regions LATAM, ASPAC and Japan and Ortho Care. "We provide real-time, personalized support to ensure labs are running efficiently and help them consistently deliver excellent patient care. In addition, we regularly are able to address many of our customers' support needs remotely, which is of tremendous value in this era of COVID-19 and social distancing."

Ortho Care is designed to deliver exceptional customer service through its highly skilled field service and remote support professionals who use innovative e-Connectivity® technology to remotely monitor solutions in real-time to ensure they are running efficiently and proactively address service needs. Smart Service, Ortho's innovative mobile app, assures a data-driven, proactive review is part of every customer service visit and helps ensure continued uptime and greatly reduces the need for service visits. The Ortho Knowledge Center and robust training programs, including virtual programs, give customers education on the latest best practices and research in diagnostics.

