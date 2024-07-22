ORTEC Wins "Last Mile Solution Provider of the Year" in 2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the

Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry.

ATLANTA, June 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- ORTEC Americas, a global provider of leading end-to-end supply chain solutions developed specifically for the operational needs of manufacturers, retailers, and distributors, today announced it has received the SupplyTech Breakthrough Award in the "Last Mile Solution Provider of the Year" category. This is the second consecutive year in which ORTEC has been selected for this honor. Conducted by SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization, the annual awards program evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.

ORTEC's Last Mile Delivery Solution leverages advanced optimization algorithms to efficiently plan and optimize delivery routes. By considering factors such as traffic patterns, delivery windows, vehicle capacities, and real-time data, the solution can dynamically adjust routes to minimize delivery times and costs while maximizing resource utilization. The solution also offers real-time visibility and tracking capabilities, allowing businesses to monitor the status of deliveries and provide customers with accurate ETAs. This level of transparency enhances customer satisfaction and enables proactive communication in the event of any delays or issues.

"We're proud to be recognized by SupplyTech Breakthrough for our combination of advanced optimization capabilities, real-time visibility, integrations, partnerships, and scalability," stated Mat Witte, CCO of ORTEC Americas. "We will continue to design innovative, transformative solutions that drive efficiency, reliability, and customer satisfaction."

"Our customers increase efficiency with continuous optimization, while ensuring best practices which enable them to meet their corporate goals," said Jeff Bailey, CEO of ORTEC Americas. "We are thankful to SupplyTech Breakthrough for the incredible 'Last Mile Solution Provider of the Year' award. We're here as a partner to help our clients meet their KPIs, while controlling costs, improving service, and optimizing their entire operation."

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,400 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

SOURCE ORTEC

