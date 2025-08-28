ORONOVA ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

TSXV: ONV.H

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Oronova Energy Inc. ("Oronova" or the "Company") (TSX.V: ONV.H) announces that, further to its news release of August 5, 2025, it has closed the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 20,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,200,000. Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") of the Company, and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.08 per share until August 28, 2026.

The Company intends to use proceeds from the Private Placement to pay liabilities and for working capital purposes.

The Shares issued pursuant to this Private Placement are subject to a hold period expiring December 29, 2025, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Private Placement remains subject to the final approval of the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

